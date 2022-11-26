Warzone 2.0 Season 1: Best meta loadout for the BAS-P SMG

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, the highly-anticipated sequel to Activision's massively popular battle royale game, debuted its first season on November 16, 2022. Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 introduces players to many new features, including an all-new Battle Pass system, four new modern and tactical weapons, unlockable operators playable in both Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, and much more.

Submachine guns, or SMGs, are among the most powerful close-range weapon classes. They are known for their incredible rate of fire, excellent hip-fire accuracy, and lightweight nature, allowing greater player movement speed. Such features make them particularly useful in close-range confrontations where mobility and rate of fire can be the key to victory.

The best attachments to use on BAS-P during Season 1 of Warzone 2.0

The BAS-P sub-machine gun is among the four newly launched weapons in Season 1 of Warzone 2.0. This compact but deadly SMG packs an aggressive rate of fire that will surely make your opponents reconsider their decision to fight you in a 1v1 situation.

Based on the real-world weapon SIG MPX, the BAS-P is part of the Bruen Ops Weapon Platform, unlockable by reaching and completing Sector A6 of the Season 1 Battle Pass using Battle Pass Tier Skips. That being said, let's take a look at the best attachments for the brand-new BAS-P SMG in Season 1 of Warzone 2.0.

In-game look at the default BAS-P SMG from Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Recommended Attachments:

Barrel: 10.5" Bruen Typhon

10.5" Bruen Typhon Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Rear Grip: D37 Grip

Starting with the barrel attachment, the 10.5" Bruen Typhon has a built-in suppressor responsible for smooth recoil, significantly increasing bullet velocity and damage range while keeping a low profile through sound suppression. Players can unlock this attachment by leveling up the BAS-P to level 23.

For Optic, the Slimline Pro sight attachment provides an unobstructed view of your surroundings when ADSing, allowing a clear picture for you to track your opponents accurately. Players can unlock this attachment by leveling up the Lachmann Sub SMG to level 11.

Moving onto the laser, the VLK LZR 7MW is responsible for providing superior aim-down sight speed and stability while enhancing the weapon's sprint-to-fire speed, allowing for greater mobility in close-quarters combat. One disadvantage of this attachment is that a red laser is visible to the enemies. Players can unlock this attachment by leveling the STB 556 assault rifle to level 5.

As for the magazine, the 50-Round Drum magazine is a must-have for this SMG since a mere 30 bullets can cause players to run out of ammo quickly and get caught reloading. With the 50-Round Drum, players can take on multiple opponents or fully eliminate an opponent after knocking them down. Individuals can unlock this attachment by leveling the BAS-P to level 20.

Finally, for the rear grip, the D37 Grip attachment is a streamlined pistol grip designed for assault rifles. It provides superior recoil control, allowing players to shoot down their opponents without being subject to the weapon's recoil. This attachment is unlocked by leveling the BAS-P to level 12.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

Poll : 0 votes