Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released on November 16 as Activision’s latest battle royale title, with the expectation that it will carry forward the legacy that was created by its prequel. The game introduced a variety of weapons with new attachments that can be equipped as per personal preferences and requirements.

Warzone 2 also brought along an advanced weapon configuration platform that is shared between it and Modern Warfare 2 through cross-progression. The system allows players to completely change the base nature of a gun and repurpose it for a different use.

Fans are generally quick to follow the trends and equip the latest meta weapons and builds. There is no inherent fault with using popular weapons and utilizing stronger builds to increase chances of winning on the ruthless battlefield. However, it usually overshadows others in the class that have equal, and sometimes greater, potential than the widespread picks.

Players can continue to read the discussion below to find the best weapon build for the STB in Warzone 2 to increase their firepower and winning probabilities.

Exploring the best STB 556 build in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 features a massive map called Al Mazrah that has a variety of different topographies that can be utilized to combine new tactics, and overhauled movement and combat mechanics. This opens up avenues for players to bring diversity to their playstyle and showcase new and interesting gameplay to secure the ultimate victory.

The STB 556 is one of many assault rifles that can prove to be an excellent choice of primary weapon as it packs a heavy enough punch to shut down multiple enemies at once.

The gun has impressive base stats but falls shy when it comes to extended damage range and preferred ammo capacity. However, the correct choice of attachments can help players maximize the efficiency of the weapon while maintaining a tamable recoil kick.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: 508mm Rear Guard

508mm Rear Guard Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 42-Round Mag

The Echoless-80 muzzle increases the damage range of the weapon while also boosting the recoil smoothness and bullet velocity. The muzzle is also a great choice for sound suppression as it masks a player's location.

The 508mm Rear Guard barrel is another great choice to pair with the muzzle as it further increases the damage range of the STB, along with hip fire accuracy and bullet velocity. These stats are important while deploying on Warzone’s massive map.

The VLK LZR 7mW laser attachment increases the ADS speed and enhances the aiming stability of the weapon. It also increases the sprint-to-fire speed, which increases movement speed with the gun in hand.

The Cronen Mini Pro is a good optic attachment but can be swapped out for any other depending on personal preference while considering the range in which it will be used. The 42-Round magazine is also subject to player preference but is a good fit with the rest of the build as it does not take a heavy toll on the weapon’s handling stats.

This concludes the most effective STB 556 build that players can use in Warzone 2 to ensure an upper hand while having gunfights with other enemy operators.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Warzone 2 weapon builds.

