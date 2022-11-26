What is the best sniper loadout in Warzone 2 Season 1

Snipers occupy a very niche spot in games like Warzone 2. Since players technically battle it out over large areas, those who use snipers do have a slight advantage. They can take out enemies over long distances, but finding adequate cover can be a challenging task.

Of late, snipers have received a lot of attention within the community. There are some fantastic spots in Al Mazrah where snipers can make a base and eliminate enemies without much effort.

Warzone 2 features many interesting sniper rifles for players to use. Here's a quick rundown of the ones individuals can come across in the game and the best loadout for it.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

The best sniper loadout in Warzone 2

Before talking about the loadout, players need to take note of the best sniper rifle in Warzone 2. As per the latest patch, the best sniper in the game is the MCPR-300. There are a few reasons why this weapon is known as the best sniper in the game.

The very first reason is that it's available from the very beginning. Players can use it early on in the game after they unlock custom loadouts at Level 4. Yes, there are better options that they will receive, but they need to be unlocked after a lot of grinding.

MCPR-300 loadout

While the weapon itself is good, certain attachments can help it perform even better. The attachments for this weapon are as follows:

Barrel: 22" OMX-456

22" OMX-456 Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

.300 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 5-Round Mag

The above loadout focuses on increasing the damage output of the weapon, along with its range. Since sniper battles occur over long distances, using a sniper without a decent range is ill-advised. This weapon should serve players well till they get their hands on the Victus XMR.

The Victus does have substantial damage output, but given that this weapon is locked behind the Battle Pass, the MCPR-300 is a relatively excellent choice because almost everyone will have access to it.

Are snipers a good choice in Warzone 2?

Snipers will always be a strong choice of weapon in Warzone 2 or any battle royale, for that matter. However, it does take a lot of skill to master. Aiming with a sniper is difficult, and players must understand how crosshair placement works over long distances.

Individuals will have to account for bullet drops and compensate for the movement of the enemy players while aiming and shooting with a sniper. Moreover, while running around with a sniper, players need an additional weapon that will allow them to work with enemies at short to medium range. Using an Assault Rifle or an SMG as a secondary weapon is always a good idea.

To sum it up, snipers are probably the best weapon archetype players can get their hands on in Warzone 2. However, a lot of individuals stay away from it because of their steep learning curve.

Poll : 0 votes