Top 5 meta weapon loadouts to use in Warzone 2 Season 1

On November 16, fans got the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, along with Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The Battle Royale title features a huge selection of tactical firearms that are designed to facilitate swift and efficient eliminations with incredibly low TTK (time to kill).

With MW2's latest Gunsmith mechanic, players are provided with an extensive system of unlocking weapons and customizations, allowing them to create their own personalized loadouts to drop into Al Mazrah with.

While all these guns are unique and powerful in their own right, some stand out for multiple reasons, including damage output, rate of fire, TTK, mobility, and more. These are the deciding factors in winning gunfights, even when the player is at a disadvantage. With that in mind, here is a look at the five best weapon loadouts to use during the first season of Warzone 2.

The 5 best weapon loadouts in Season 1 of Warzone 2 explored

5) EBR-14

The EBR-14 marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Marksman weapons are known for their high damage range and bullet velocity, falling somewhere between assault and sniper rifles. However, they're not always viable because of their semi-auto nature. But that doesn't prevent the EBR-14 from making its mark among the top five meta weapons.

Able to knock out players with two to three shots based on their armor level, the EBR-14 offers a balance between a decent fire rate and long-range lethality. The following loadout helps in maxing out the gun's potential and comes with a suppressed muzzle attachment:

Muzzle: Husher-65 Silencer

Husher-65 Silencer Barrel: 22" Boremaster Barrel

22" Boremaster Barrel Optic: SZ Vortex-90

SZ Vortex-90 Stock: FTAC Valor Stock

FTAC Valor Stock Magazine: 20-Round Mag

4) Kastov-762

The Kastov-762 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

While the original AK-47 doesn't make its return to Modern Warfare 2, players who miss this classic weapon won't go wrong when using the hard-hitting Kastov-762 assault rifle.

Having a significantly stronger recoil, this AR is at the heart of the Kastovian Weapon Platform. It trades stability and fire rate for serious firepower, making this gun a deadly option for skilled hands. Here are the Kastov-762's recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 40-Round Mag

3) RAAL MG

The RAAL MG LMG in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Light machine guns are known for their large magazines and sheer damage output. These heavy, hard-to-control weapons can take out an entire enemy team all by themselves while still having ammunition left to spare.

Among them, the Reconnaissance Auxiliary Assault Lightweight Machine Gun, or RAAL MG for short, has not been known to dominate Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and WZ2's Al Mazrah with its incredible TTK, even at long ranges. Here are its best attachments:

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: FSS Riot Stock

FSS Riot Stock Underbarrel: SA Side Grip

SA Side Grip Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap

2) Fennec 45

The Fennec 45 SMG in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Boasting the highest rate of fire among all the other weapons in Warzone 2, the Fennec 45 is capable of shredding opponents to pieces in the blink of an eye with its super-fast TTK. As an SMG, the Fennec 45 is a lethal, compact gun that trades damage and range for a higher fire rate and greater enhanced mobility.

With this loadout, some of the limitations of the Fenne 45 are taken care of, providing more bullet velocity and range, as well as a larger magazine. This ensures players don't run out of ammo as often or get caught reloading. Here are the ideal attachments for the gun:

Barrel: ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel

ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock

Agile Assault-7 Stock Magazine: Fennec 45 Mag

1) TAQ-56

The TAQ-56 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

A favorite among professional and casual players, the TAQ-56 is the jack of all trades. It comes with a perfect blend of features required to be a meta weapon.

While visually larger and heavier than the other assault rifles, the TAQ-56 trades its rate of fire and bullet velocity for player mobility, making it ideal for almost any combat situation.

Taking the number one spot among the top five weapons, the following TAQ-56 loadout is the perfect companion to drop into Al Mazrah with and get the Warzone Victory on Solo or with teammates:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Optic: VLK 4.0x

VLK 4.0x Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

