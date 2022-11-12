Top 5 fastest TTK weapons in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 is one of the biggest Call of Duty titles in history, boasting record-breaking sales and millions of players tuning into it across all platforms.

Featuring an intense and high-octane first-person shooter experience, Modern Warfare 2 also boasts an engaging story throughout its main campaign. Prominent characters from the Call of Duty universe, such as Ghost, Soap, and Price, make a return and lead the crusade for peace.

The franchise also brings tons of new gameplay features with Modern Warfare 2, including a modern arsenal, brand-new weapon unlocking and camo system, ledge-hanging, water-based combat, and more.

Five best weapons in Modern Warfare 2 with the fastest TTKs (Time-to-Kill)

Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on November 16, alongside Warzone 2.0. Players will be introduced to the new Gunsmith system, which features weapons divided into Weapon Platforms. This aspect works similarly to a skill tree.

With incredibly low TTK (time-to-kill), the Modern Warfare 2 weapons are inspired by real-life weapons that are designed to deliver a swift and effortless elimination. That being said, the following are the top five guns in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 with the fastest TTK:

1) Kastov-74u

The Kastov-74u assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

While designated as an assault rifle, the Kastov-74u excels in close-range engagements. The weapon can even hold its own against SMGs and shotguns, which are usually ideal for faster TTK scenarios.

The recommended loadout primarily focuses on mobility, allowing players to run and gun across the map without trading much recoil control.

Recommended attachments:

Barrel: BR209 Barrel

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

2) Fennec 45

The Fennec 45 SMG in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Having the fastest rate of fire on this list, the Fennec 45 is indubitably one of the fastest TTK weapons in the game. While limited to close-range engagement due to being an SMG, the Fennec 45 can shred opponents while burning through ammo within seconds.

The recommended loadout enhances the Fennec 45's damage range and bullet velocity by equipping the ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel, which is designed for an assault rifle. Furthermore, the 45-round drum magazine ensures that players can take on multiple opponents without having to reload too often.

Recommended attachments:

Barrel: ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Stock: FTAC Locktight Pro

Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

3) RAAL MG

The RAAL MG LMG in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The RAAL MG LMG is easily the strongest weapon in Modern Warfare, especially because of its TTK. With an almost non-existent damage drop-off, the RAAL MG possesses a low TTK of just 212ms, even at an 80-meter range.

The recommended loadout focuses primarily on mobility, especially the ADS (aim-down-sight) speed, which is one of this weapon's drawbacks due to being an LMG. That said, it also ensures a fairly controllable recoil at long range.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Shred CP90

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Stock: SZ Lonewolf Optic

Underbarrel: Demo Narrow Grip

Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

4) Sakin MG38

The Sakin MG38 LMG (Image via Activision)

The Sakin MG38 is another LMG with incredible TTK capabilities. Starting off with an impressive 190ms TTK, the Sakin MG38 melts at around the 35-meter range. Following this threshold, its TTK is on par with the other choices on this list.

Similar to the RAAL MG, the recommended loadout for the Sakin MG38 also focuses on reducing the time taken for ADSing as well as sprint-to-fire speed, which further helps with mobility.

Recommended attachments:

Barrel: 20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

Stock: FTAC Condor Stock

Rear Grip: Bruen 0900 Grip Wrap

5) Lachmann-762

The Lachmann-762 battle rifle (Image via Activision)

An interesting gun amongst the previous options, the Lachmann-762, being a battle rifle, doesn't boast a high rate of fire or much mobility like SMGs and assault rifles. However, it manages to be an equally strong competitor with an average TTK of less than 200ms in the 40-meter range.

The Lachmann-762 is incredible on skilled hands, and the recommended loadout helps with mobility by enhancing the ADS speed, as well as strafe and movement speed. This loadout makes it ideal in fast-paced environments.

Recommended attachments:

Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann RAPP Barrel

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

Stock: Lachmann S9 Factory

Rear Grip: LMK64 Grip

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

