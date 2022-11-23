The best Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 1

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 launched their first season on November 16, 2022. The first chapter of the new era of Call of Duty features Warzone's largest map, Al Mazrah, four new weapons, the exciting DMZ game mode, and more.

Housing a vast collection of modern and tactical weapons, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 feature some of the fastest TTK guns, allowing them to be versatile through highly customizable options. They also introduce the latest Gunsmith System, which provides a new way to unlock weapons and attachments.

The best attachments to use on the Fennec 45 during Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 for fastest TTK

Sub-machine guns, often referred to as SMGs, are one of the most formidable close-range weapon classes thanks to their high rate of fire, great hip-fire accuracy, and increased movement speed. This makes them extremely viable in close to mid-range engagements where mobility and TTK are necessary.

Among the SMGs in Modern Warfare 2, the Fennec 45 is a compact and tactical SMG that boasts the fastest rate of fire amongst all the weapons in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. Based on the real-life Kriss Vector .45 sub-machine gun, the Fennec 45 is able to tear through opponents with its manageable recoil and hip-fire spray, making it a deadly weapon in close-range engagements.

That being said, here is the best build for Fennec 45 SMG in Season 1 of Warzone 2.0:

The Fennec 45 SMG in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Recommended Attachments:

Barrel: ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel

ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock

Agile Assault-7 Stock Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Starting off with the barrel, the ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel is the longest barrel attachment for the Fennec 45. It provides stable and accurate shots while significantly improving this weapon’s damage range and bullet velocity, making it viable even in medium ranges. Among the cons of this attachment is the loss in ADS speed, player mobility, and decline in hip-fire accuracy.

Coming to the laser, the VLK LZR 7MW laser attachment enhances the weapon's ADS speed and aiming stability while also improving the sprint-to-fire speed. This makes Fennec ideal for rushing into your opponents without worrying about any delay to aim-down-sight.

For the stock, the Agile Assault-7 Stock augments the Fennec 45 with an improved sprint speed and crouch movement speed while also enhancing the ADS speed and walking speed. The only tradeoff with this attachment is harder recoil control and aiming stability.

To overcome the loss in accuracy with the Agile Assault-7 stock, the Phase-3 grip would be ideal. It enhances the Fennec 45's recoil stabilization, hipfire accuracy, and aiming idle stability. Similar to the barrel, the only cons of using this attachment are a slow ADS speed and walking speed, along with a slight decrement in its mobility.

Finally, the Fennec Mag 45 is a must-have attachment for this weapon. Since Fennec 45 has the highest rate of fire, players will often find themselves reloading after knocking or eliminating someone due to its default magazine size of 30 bullets.

With this attachment, Fennec gets an extra 15 bullets, ensuring that one can take on multiple opponents or finish off a knocked-down enemy with a single magazine.

Players can further improve the attachment’s performance by leveling up the Fennec 45 fully and unlocking the individual attachments' tuning options. This will facilitate a faster ADS build or a more stable recoil build.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

