How to convert Valorant sensitivity to Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a first-person battle royale game where 150 players compete to be the last man standing. It is the sequel to the popular Call of Duty title, Warzone. This time, however, the matches take place in Al Mazrah. The title demands not only precise aiming skills but also good target-tracking capabilities.

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter where two teams of five players each compete using Agents. These Agents possess unique utilities and abilities that enable them to achieve the game's objective. The game takes a more slow-paced and tactical approach to gunfights.

This article will take a closer look at the process of transferring or converting sensitivity figures between the two games.

Valorant to Warzone 2: How to change the mouse sensitivity

Both Warzone 2 and Valorant work differently. The former is faster in pace and operates on a completely different spectrum, being a battle royale. The objective here is to drop, loot, and survive. Meanwhile, the latter is all about proper team coordination and Agent utility usage.

For those who already play Valorant and are willing to give Warzone 2 a try, this guide will illustrate the process of transferring or converting one's sensitivity settings between the two games. This is done so that players can maintain a consistent experience across the board.

The process of sensitivity conversion is quite easy once players get their hands on the right tools or resources. A sensitivity value of '1' in Valorant translates to '10.606' sensitivity in Warzone 2. A ratio of 1:10.606 exists between both titles in terms of mouse sensitivity values. Players can implement manual conversions using this value.

Using tools to make the conversion process easier

Mouse sensitivity converter/calculator (Image via GamingSmart)

Players who want to simplify the process can take the help of third-party tools. GamingSmart is a service that allows players to convert their sensitivity figures between games for free. Here's how you can do so:

1) Head over to GamingSmart.

2) Select the game whose sensitivity value you want to convert from. You can do this in the 'Convert from' box. In this instance, the game is Valorant.

3) Similarly, choose the game that you want to convert your sensitivity values to in the 'Convert to' box. In this situation, the game is Warzone 2.

4) Continue to the 'Game Sensitivity' box. Here, enter the sensitivity figure that you currently use, which, in this case, is Valorant's.

Doing so will show you the converted sensitivity value in the 'Your Converted Sensitivity' box. You can also choose to convert sensitivity figures based on mouse DPI. To do so, input the current DPI value in the 'From DPI' box. Then enter the DPI you want to convert the sensitivity to in the 'To DPI' box.

You can use this service to convert sensitivity values between multiple games, such as Apex Legends, Overwatch 2, CS: GO, Team Fortress, Rainbow Six Siege, and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ2, along with the DMZ mode, are now available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

