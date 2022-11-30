Top 5 long range weapons to dominate in Warzone 2

Since the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, along with Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on November 16, fans have been curious about several things concerning the titles. Battle Royale games share a large pool of weapons to choose from, which can confuse general fans. The tactical shooter game is designed for players to eliminate each other as swiftly as they can.

With the release of the sequel to the previous title, Warzone 2 Gun Meta has seen some drastic changes. Players can unlock new weapons and customizations, and create their own personalized load-outs for battles.

The latest Warzone has one drastic change, i.e. the debuff of sniper rifles, which are primarily used for long range battles. With that in mind, below are the five best weapons to use in long range battles during the first season of Warzone 2.

TAQ-56 and four of the best long range weapons to use in Season 1 of Warzone 2

1) Victus XMR

Only introduced to players during the Warzone 2 release, Victus XMR is a deadly sniper. It is known to defeat enemies with just a single headshot if done right.

Making use of an explosive ammunition loophole, the gun fires off a bullet that explodes when it comes in contact with the enemy. It's a one-shot kill if the exploding bullet hits the opponent's head. This loophole significantly reduces bullet velocity.

Since the developers decided to remove one-shot kills entirely from Warzone 2, players are trying to figure out ways to replicate them. Warzone 2.0 has been out for a while, and it is known that sniper rifles have lost their glory in current times. The debuff is so prominent that eliminating enemies with three shields from a sniper rifle almost feels like a dream now.

Recommended Attachments

Barrel: Mack 8 33.5

Mack 8 33.5 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

SP-X 80 6.6X Stock: XRK Rise

XRK Rise Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive

2) TAQ-56

TAQ-56 is a fantastic choice for mid-to-long-range battles. Along with lower recoil, it also has a really good TTK in the game. Widely considered one of the best assault rifles in all of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, TAQ-56 is also one of the most loved weapons in Season 1 of Warzone 2.

Known to shred through enemy lines in seconds, the capabilities of this gun make it a versatile weapon. All of this is possible due to its insanely high mobility stats, as this gun is fast-equipped, aimed, and fired.

Although it looks identical to SCAR-H/L, the weapon certainly delivers and secures its own name in the community of fans. Carrying forward its legacy of past titles, TAQ-56 is a beast that can pack a punch in any range when used.

Recommended Attachments

Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

3) Kastov 762

Currently held as one of the best Assault Rifles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Kastov 762 excels in mid and long range battles. The weapon is more than capable of firing through guarded enemies within only a few seconds. Despite its powerful capabilities, this gun as a launch weapon is one of the first to be unlocked in the game. This is also one of the reasons Kastov 762 is widely popular in the fan community.

Sharing its resemblance with the AK-47, Kastov 762 is quite different from the latter in Warzone 2. The gun may perform like a beast, but its rate of fire is a bit slow when compared to others. High recoil may also be an issue for some, but its extremely high base damage and incredible attack range make up for all of it.

Recommended Attachments

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 40-Round Mag

4) RPK

The Light Machine Gun RPK offers a very high damage output in Warzone 2. This long range weapon’s high damage output comes at the price of its agility and speed, and the hefty build slows down players when the gun is equipped. Despite its drawbacks, RPK is a solid primary weapon choice due to its heavy damage output.

The Kastovia family member also has an independent weapon progression as players can unlock several attachments and gun receivers. Although the gun restricts the user’s movement and has high recoil, it can be easily toned down with a proper choice of Warzone 2 attachments.

Recommended Attachments

Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel

TAC 597 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision 40

Lockgrip Precision 40 Magazine: 40 Round Magazine

5) RAAL MG

Another contender for the best long range weapon in Warzone 2 also belongs to the Light Machine Gun category. RAAL MG is a solid long range gun with high damage capability. Despite its bulky size restricting the shooter’s mobility, the damage it inflicts is more than enough to compensate for this drawback. It is known to have the potential to defeat multiple enemies using a single magazine and no reloads.

Falling under its own family, the RAAL platform, RAAL MG also has several attachments to try out in Warzone 2. Players can progress through the game to get their hands on these attachments, and with a proper setup, this gun can turn into a devastating nightmare for opponents to tackle.

Recommended Attachments

Barrel: 26.5" Demo Field Pro

26.5" Demo Field Pro Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Stock: Demo H-40

Demo H-40 Magazine: 50 Round Belt

50 Round Belt Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

