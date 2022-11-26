Best meta loadout for TAQ-56 in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

TAQ-56 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is considered one of the best assault rifles in the game. It is one of the most picked weapons in Season 1 due to its low recoil and fast fire rate. The gun is capable of shredding through enemies within a matter of seconds. Moreover, its mobility statistics are a bonus.

TAQ-56 closely resembles the SCAR-H/L from previous entries in the series. The weapon has been quite popular in all past titles, and TAQ-56 carries this legacy forward in the latest game. Being an assault rifle, it performs exceptionally well in medium-range engagements as well as close-quarter combat.

This article will take a closer look at how to unlock the assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and suggest the best possible loadout to win gunfights easily.

Acquiring the TAQ-56 in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

Unlocking TAQ-56 is not hard in Modern Warfare 2. To obtain the weapon, players will have to grind their way to a profile level of 19. This will be easy and won't take much time. It is recommended to play objective-based game modes such as Domination or Hardpoint to collect more experience points quickly.

Once unlocked, it is advised to play a few matches with it to level up the gun and unlock the numerous attachments recommended in this guide. The suggested attachments will enhance the weapon by capitalizing on its strengths and minimizing its weaknesses.

Best attachments to use on the TAQ-56 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

TAQ 56 best attachments (Image via Activision)

TAQ-56 performs incredibly well in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, despite the differences in how matches play out in both titles. However, this guide only focuses on the optimal attachments for the gun in the latter title. Here are the best attachments for TAQ-56:

Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Here's how these attachments affect TAQ 56:

Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel gives a boost to the weapon's damage range as well as its bullet velocity. This ensures that shots feel snappy. While it reduces the aim down sight speeds, the other attachments mentioned will compensate for it.

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser increases the aim-down sight speed, improves aim stability, and enhances sprint-to-fire speed. This enables players to be more accurate with the weapon and go aggressive.

FFS OLE-V Laser for the TAQ-56 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp reduces the weapon's vertical and horizontal recoil. This further reduces the already low recoil on the weapon and makes the gun feel like its shooter lasers.

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity, as the name suggests, increases the rifle's bullet velocity, ensuring it hits targets quicker across all distances.

Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip assists it in controlling recoil. This enables players to go full-on auto without worrying about recoil affecting their accuracy.

That is all there is to know about the best loadout for TAQ 56 and the process of unlocking it in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

