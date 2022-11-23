Activision’s Call of Duty Warzone 2 is the latest Battle Royale title in the market which is free-to-play and aims to carry forward the legacy of its prequel that was established as one of the most dominant games. The game features multiple changes introduced to amplify the battlefield's realistic nature and increased immersion.

Warzone 2 also features a new and advanced weapon configuration platform that allows players to reconfigure base weapons and change their basic nature while repurposing them for different battle scenarios. This in-depth mechanism has enabled new paths to discover the versatility and lethality of different weapons with a plethora of attachments and pieces of equipment.

Meta weapons and their strongest builds are usually followed by the community as a means to secure the upper hand against enemy players and avoid any disadvantages that can take a toll on their chances of winning. This method causes multiple other weapons to go overlooked when they present the same or even better lethality.

Warzone 2 SP-X 80 best build

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 share a total of ten weapon classes that contain and organize the entire arsenal of guns present on the platform. Season 1 was released alongside Warzone 2 along with a new Battle Pass that introduced multiple new weapons to the weapon cache, enabling a wider choice for the player base.

The SP-X 80 belongs to the Sniper Rifle weapon category and is a devastating long-range weapon that is capable of removing enemy operators from the battleground in an instant. However, this weapon requires a capable companion for close-range fights like a Sub Machine Gun or an Assault Rifle.

The SP-X 80 is from the Bryson family and his predecessors in the Marksman class as well, sharing the same family. The lethality of this sniper weapon is unquestionable and packs a solid punch that is satisfying when a player can hit the mark. The versatility of this weapon is also wide and can be used in a plethora of situations with the correct choice of suitable attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

Bruen Agent 90 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Stock: PVZ-890 TAC Stock

The Bruen Agent 90 is a great choice for the muzzle as it increases the bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness while successfully masking the exact position of the player with sound suppression.

The addition of the FSS OLE-V Laser increases the ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability considerably.

The .300 High-Velocity bullets are perfect for a massive map like Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah as they directly increase bullet velocity while taking a small toll on the damage range. The Schlager Match Grip further boosts the ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds, which increases agility with the SP-X 80 in hand.

The PVZ-890 TAC Stock also increases the ADS speed and sprint speed, enabling faster repositioning in Warzone 2.

This build focuses on speed and damage output that can take out players with a maximum of two clean shots and eliminate them from the equation. Players can switch out the ammunition according to their own preferences.

This concludes with the best weapon build for the SP-X 80 Sniper Rifle that fans can utilize in Activision’s latest Battle Royale title and score consistent victories with ease. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest stories and more weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes