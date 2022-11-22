Activision launched Call of Duty: Warzone 2 globally on November 16 as their new front-running battle royale title. Players from the community flooded the servers as soon as the game went online and quickly took up arms to grind it and find the limitations. Its popularity thus skyrocketed with a humongous player count of 25 million in the first five days after its launch.

The game was followed around by a massive amount of hype as players questioned if the publisher would be able to fulfill their promise of a new and improved gaming experience with an increase in realism.

This massive new playerbase has propped the title on a pedestal and it stands strong against criticism, showing how the developer was successful in delivering on the promise that was made in the Call of Duty: NEXT event.

Let us take a closer look at the success of Warzone 2 and how it scales in front of its competitors.

Warzone 2 establishes a new standard for player count

Activision released its new battle royale title with the vision of Warzone 2 carrying forward the legacy that its predecessor had created in the previous years. With the quick and massive rise of Warzone 2, it seems like the game is set to create its own legacy and strengthen the future of Call of Duty entries.

Previously, Warzone had accumulated a total of around 30 million players in the first 10 days and it will be interesting to see if Warzone 2 will be able to beat this high score, considering its sky-high numbers in the first five days after launch.

Apex Legends, a competitor to Warzone, was able to amass a whopping number of 25 million players in a week's time, which further climbed to 50 million after a month since release. The competition is steep and the bar is set high, but we can expect Warzone 2 and its immersive new features to attract players from all over the globe.

The title shares a common platform with Modern Warfare 2 that has enabled the developer to add cross-progression, allowing fans to enjoy the game from where they left off by utilizing connected accounts on multiple supported devices.

The developer also introduced a significant change to the weapon configuration system that has caught the eye of many in the community. Although it appeared difficult at first glance, it soon showcased advanced logic and use-case as it features realistic modifications.

The potential and promise are high and the community expects greatness from Activision’s latest offering. Fans are enthralled by the new gameplay and can be expected to stick to the game as it offers a whole new grind and reward system.

