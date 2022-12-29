Call of Duty Warzone 2 was released as its latest and most developed Battle Royale title by Activision. The game features several fundamental changes in the movement and combat mechanics as introduced in Modern Warfare 2.

Minibak is a strong weapon that can perform well in the short and medium range. While it can be used as a primary weapon, the Minibak excels as a sniper support gun. The vast Al Mazrah map contains several different areas, from high-rise buildings to barren lands. Players will often find themselves in close-quarter combat as teams prefer to occupy houses in safe zones.

Here is the best weapon build that can be utilized by players in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Minibak best build

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 share a common arsenal of weapons since both titles are built on a common gaming platform. Moreover, the newly introduced weapon modification platform can be used to enhance a gun’s strengths while repurposing it for different battlefield situations.

The Sub-Machine Gun weapon class contains lightweight variants that can do an absurd amount of damage in split seconds. These weapons boast a very high fire rate which is balanced out by a comparatively low damage range and high recoil kick.

Minibak weapon build

The Minibak belongs to the Sub-Machine weapon category and hails from the Kastovia platform of weapons. Players can progress through weapon levels and unlock various different attachments for the gun. The gun is a strong competitor to the Lachmann Sub and holds a large magazine of 64 rounds by default.

With the correct choice of attachments, the Minibak can prove to be a lethal choice for either a primary or secondary slot in a loadout.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Forge DX90-F

Forge DX90-F Barrel: Bak-9 279mm Barrel

Bak-9 279mm Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

The Forge DX90-F provides an increase in recoil smoothness, bullet velocity, and sound suppression to mask the exact position of the player.

The Bak-9 279mm barrel increases hip fire accuracy, damage range, and bullet velocity but takes a toll on the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and recoil control. The FSS OLE-V Laser increases the ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability, which offsets the cons of the Bak-9 279mm barrel.

The Cronen Mini Pro provides a crisp dot which is great for medium-range gunfights. It remains subject to player preference and can be swapped out for a different optic. The True-Tac rear grip is another attachment that boosts ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed.

Players can utilize this weapon build for the Minibak and enjoy a smooth Sub-Machine Gun that can eradicate enemy operators with ease. The build focuses on increasing its agility and effective range, which can be creatively used in Warzone 2.

This concludes the most efficient weapon build for the Minibak in Activision’s latest Battle Royale. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

