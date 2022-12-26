Top 5 SMGs to use in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch brought several new changes and improvements. Not only did it add a new gun to the current roster, but it also altered the weapon statistics. These are big updates that have the ability to affect the current meta.

In Warzone 2, players must arm themselves with formidable weaponry in order to fight their opponents' attacks. Consequently, they should be familiar with the guns that will provide them with an advantage on the battlefield. The following article delves into the SMG class and ranks the top five submachine guns in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

From Lachmann Sub to Fennec 45 - 5 best SMGs to use in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

The finest Warzone 2 SMGs are flexible weapons that can serve as a strong secondary when combined with long-range options. They can even be used as primary picks if gamers love to push hard and get close to their enemies.

These lightweight weapons give an advantage in the mobility area and are ideal for pressing a wounded adversary. While they don't have a long effective range, they'll crush any foes up close.

That being said, whether gamers desire a weapon that offers a great TTK (time to kill) or something that provides more mobility, the SMG weapon category offers what they want.

1) Lachmann Sub

Even though this weapon is known as the Lachmann Sub, there are more well-known names for it, and the MP5 is one of them. It is the finest gun in the game because it provides high movement speed and an exceptionally quick time to kill (TTK) without sacrificing accuracy.

This weapon is, without a doubt, the finest of the bunch. With its mobility attachments and 50-round magazine, players can perform extremely well in close-quarter engagements. However, with optimum attachments, the Lachmann Sub can be dangerous even at medium range, exceeding some of the more traditional weapon options.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: SA Schalldämper 99

SA Schalldämper 99 Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

2) Vaznev-9K

The Vaznev-9K shines in many areas and is an ideal choice for many gamers. It provides faster TTK compared to the Lachmann Sub, which is currently the best SMG in Warzone 2. The gun can also be used in mid-range combat if necessary, and has a pretty quick firing rate, which provides it with a lot of advantages with nearly no drawbacks.

The Vaznev-9k is a fantastic weapon from the Kastovia family that provides a comparable but adjusted damage output in Warzone 2. It has a low-damage output but compensates it with an incredible firing rate that can quickly annihilate a bunch of enemies at once.

The Vaznek-9k can become a solid pick with the right attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Barrel: SA Response III

SA Response III Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip

3) Fennec 45

The Fennec 45 is modeled on the real-life Kriss Vector .45 sub-machine gun. It can tear past enemies with its regulated recoil and hip-fire precision, which make it a devastating weapon in close-range combat.

The gun is a small and tactical SMG with the quickest rate of fire of any weapon in Warzone 2. It allows users to move around freely and dominate in small spaces. With the right attachments, they will get an extra 15 bullets and great stability, along with higher accuracy and recoil control.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

4) VEL 46

The MP7 makes a reappearance in Modern Warfare 2 as the Vel 46 SMG. Due to its lightweight and small form, which allows for more agility, this particular SMG is a lethal competitor at close range.

It features attachment options to provide more bullet counts, allowing players to easily knock out foes. However, beginners will struggle to land accurate shots because of the severe recoil. It will be a terrific selection to choose from with some practice.

Recommended build:

Barrel: Lach-DX 203mm

Lach-DX 203mm Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Stock: Vel A-568 Collapsed

Vel A-568 Collapsed Magazine: 50-Round Mag

5) PDSW 528

The PDSW 528 has an absurdly fast firing rate that is offset by its powerful recoil kick. It may instantly deplete enemy health pools and is an excellent choice for close-quarter fights.

Tactique Defense Platform's PDSW 528 has a family progression that unlocks additional attachments and receivers over time after accumulating weapon XP. It has excellent base mobility and weapon handling characteristics, but requires a series of attachments to improve recoil control and stability.

Recommended build:

Barrel: FTAC Series IX 14.5″

FTAC Series IX 14.5″ Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded is now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes