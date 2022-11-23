Call of Duty Warzone 2, the biggest new Battle Royale, was released globally by Activision on November 16 to carry forward the shining legacy that was established by its prequel of the same genre. It features improved gameplay with realistic changes to its movement and combat mechanics paired with a realistic level of detail on the map.

An advanced weapon configuration system was introduced to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 lets players alter all weapons and modify them for a different use case. This allows experimenting with different weapons and combinations of attachments to find the perfect build while focusing on its strengths.

Players will mostly try to equip the strongest meta weapons in their loadouts along with the best available build to avoid facing disadvantages while taking gunfights on the battleground. This method of operation usually overshadows other capable weapons in the class and leaves them unexplored while only utilizing the meta to one’s advantage.

Fans can continue to read the discussion below to find the best weapon build for the PDSW 528 to equip and use in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 PDSW 528 best build

Warzone 2 shares the entire arsenal of weapons with Modern Warfare 2, which is contained within ten assorted weapon classes for ease of access. The introduction of Season 1 along with the new Battle Pass quickly increased the number of weapons available and expanded the options available to the player base.

The PDSW 528 belongs to the Sub Machine Gun weapon category and has a ridiculously high fire rate that is compensated for by its high recoil kick. It is capable of melting down enemy health pools in an instant and is a great pick for close-quarter combat.

The PDSW 528 hails from the Tactique Defense Platform and offers a family progression that unlocks different attachments and receivers in time after gaining weapon XP. It has great base stats for movement and weapon handling but does take a set of attachments to increase recoil control and stabilize the weapon for consistent results.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Barrel: 17” Corvus Prorange

17” Corvus Prorange Comb: TV Tac Comb

TV Tac Comb Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

The Singuard MKV muzzle increases the damage range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity of the PDSW 528 while masking the player’s position on the map with sufficient sound suppression.

The 17” Corvus Prorange barrel increases the hip-fire accuracy, recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity, making it more suitable for medium-range gunfights. The TV Tac Comb increases the ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed, offsetting the tolls other attachments take on these stats.

The VX Pineapple underbarrel is an excellent choice for the PDSW 528 as it decreases the recoil kick of the weapon considerably and makes it easier to use for extended ranges. On the other hand, the Bruen Q900 rear grip increases the ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speeds but takes a small toll on the recoil control of the weapon.

This build primarily focuses on increasing the damage output of the PDSW 528 SMG and its agility while being used on the massive map of Al Mazrah.

This concludes with the best weapon build for PDSW 528 that players can utilize in Call of Duty Warzone 2 to increase their chances of winning. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes