Warzone 2 players will often find themselves in long-range gunfights where the average assault rifle cannot serve the purpose. SP-X 80 is one of the most lethal weapons in the Sniper Rifle weapon category and can maintain a high damage range alongside high accuracy base stats.

SP-X 80 is one of the hardest sniper rifles to unlock as it requires a weapon rank progression of three other guns in its family. Its predecessors are also competitive when it comes to long-range effectiveness.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is Activision’s latest title, which was released mid-week in November. The game features a massive map of multiple regions with varying geographies, allowing the player base to enjoy a realistic battlefield.

Warzone 2 SP-X 80 weapon build

A total of ten weapon classes are shared between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as a result of a shared gaming platform. The introduction of an advanced weapon modification platform paved the way for players to experiment and utilize different weapons in adverse situations. With new weapons in the battle pass, the number of options to build a loadout expanded exponentially.

The Sniper Rifle weapon class contains all of the long-range guns that carry high velocity and high damage output. These powerful hand cannons compensate by having a slow fire rate and low mobility.

SP-X 80 best build

The SP-X 80 belongs to the Sniper Rifle weapon category and hails from the Bryson Long Rifle weapons platform. Players can progress through weapon ranks and unlock various assorted attachments for the gun. With the correct choice of attachments, the SP-X 80 can be a great gun to take down enemy operators from a distance.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock

PVZ-890 Tac Stock Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

The Nilsound 90 muzzle increases bullet velocity alongside providing great sound suppression to mask the player’s exact position.

The FSS OLE-V laser increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. The PVZ-890 Tac Stock increases crouch movement speed and sprint speed and boosts the ADS speed further. It takes a small hit on the recoil control of the SP-X 80.

The .300 High-Velocity ammunition is the perfect choice to make long-range shots as it increases bullet velocity but reduces damage range. The Schlager Match Grip increases ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed and takes a similar hit on the recoil control of the weapon.

Players can greatly benefit from this SP-X 80 weapon build as it maximizes the range and accuracy of the weapon alongside maintaining high agility. The build focuses on providing the best possible long-range weapon and increasing the movement speed to ease repositioning. The laser attachment remains subject to personal preference and can be swapped out for a different attachment slot.

