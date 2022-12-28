Activision launched Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in mid-November, a few weeks after Modern Warfare 2 was released. The latest battle royale title features a massive map with varying geography that allows for both short and long-range gunfights.

The introduction of an advanced gunsmith platform has allowed players to experiment and modify weapons for different scenarios. However, some classes were made for long-range engagements as they have great base stats for damage range and damage fall-off. Most of these generally belong to the Light Machine Gun, Sniper Rifle, or Marksman Rifle classes.

Here are the five best weapons that players can opt for in long-range gunfights in Warzone 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best weapon choices to win long-range fights in Warzone 2

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 both share a common arsenal of weapons that is contained within a total of 10 weapon classes. The developers try to level the playing field by introducing balance changes that result in a meta-shift. The most powerful guns then take the spotlight as the lobby rallies to utilize the newly buffed selections.

The flexibility of Activision’s latest battle royale title provides a realistic combat experience to the playerbase. But the strength of a weapon at long range is determined by its innate ability or base stats, which result in more accurate shots in that range with the least bullet-drop.

1) Signal 50

The Signal 50 belongs to the Sniper Rifle category and hails from the unique Signal platform of weapons. It is an absurdly powerful gun that scales very well with increasing distances.

Its damage output remains linear with very little requirement for bullet leading. With the correct choice of attachments, it can become a lethal primary weapon.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bruen Counter-Ops

Bruen Counter-Ops Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Magazine: 7 Round Magazine

This build focuses on boosting the Signal 50’s accuracy and damage range in Warzone 2.

2) RPK

The RPK reigns as one of the best Light Machine Guns in the game. It is part of the Kastovia platform of weapons and offers weapon progression to unlock attachments.

The gun boasts high ammo capacity and great damage range, making it a prime contender for long-range gunfights. With attachments to boost its strengths, the RPK can prove to be a deadly force.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

This weapon build increases the accuracy and range of the RPK, but it is not suited for swift movement.

3) TAQ-56

The TAQ-56 belongs to the Assault Rifle weapon category and hails from the Tactique Verte platform of weapons in Warzone 2. It has a slower fire rate compared to the M4 but packs a solid punch that can quickly eliminate enemy operators.

With the correct choice of attachments, players can capitalize on the gun’s strengths.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The TAQ-56 is a balanced weapon and this weapon build focuses on increasing its damage, accuracy, and damage range.

4) RAAL MG

This is a chunky weapon from the Light Machine Gun category that hails from the RAAL platform. It has a high ammo count per magazine and naturally high accuracy stats.

The RAAL MG is not the most mobile weapon but it is capable of inflicting lethal damage on enemies from a long range. It can become a trusted partner on the wide battlefield with the correct attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: 26.5” Demo Field Pro Barrel

26.5” Demo Field Pro Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: XRK Dune Grip

XRK Dune Grip Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

The weapon build for the RAAL MG is focused on increasing recoil control, accuracy, and range, with a slight boost to its damage output.

5) Kastov 762

The Kastov 762 has emerged as a staple weapon in Warzone 2, and belongs to the Kastovia platform. It has a slower fire rate but features a massive damage output compared to other guns in its class.

With the correct attachments, it can be a boon while engaging in long-range gunfights. The weapon can be modified for almost any range.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

The above-mentioned build focuses on increasing the accuracy and damage range of the Kastov 762.

This concludes the list of the best weapons that players can use in Warzone 2 for long-range skirmishes. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

