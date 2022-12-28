Call of Duty Warzone 2 is Activision’s latest jab at the battle royale genre of games. It was released just a few weeks after Modern Warfare 2, which saw a skyrocketing rise in its player count.

The RAPP H is one of the most potent weapons in Warzone 2 that can be equipped in loadouts and picked up as ground loot. It boasts a high ammo capacity and the ability to maintain a decent damage output even over long-range gunfights.

Warzone 2 RAPP H best build

Due to the cross-progression feature, a total of ten weapon classes are shared between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Players can further utilize the advanced weapon modification system to change the base nature of a gun and use it for a completely different gunfight scenario.

Light Machine Gun weapon class contains all the heavy automatic weapons that can be used for medium to long-range skirmishes. These weapons compensate for their overwhelming damage output with a high recoil kick and lower accuracy.

RAPP H weapon build

The RAPP H belongs to the Light Machine Gun weapon category and hails from the Lachmann & Meer weapons platform. Players can progress through weapon rank and unlock various attachments. With the correct choice of attachments, the RAPP H can be a great primary weapon in Warzone 2.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: AIM OP-V4 Optic

AIM OP-V4 Optic Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

The Polarfire-S increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness and provides sound suppression to mask the player's exact location.

The AIM OP-V4 attachment is a fine optic to use but remains subject to personal preference. It can be swapped out for a different optic or attachment slot. The FTAC Ripper 56 increases hip fire accuracy, aim stability, and recoil stabilization but take a small toll on the weapon's Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed.

The 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition increases the bullet velocity while decreasing the damage range of the RAPP H. The Lachmann TCG-10 is the preferred rear grip attachment for this build as it increases recoil control but hinders the aim's stability.

It is important to note that this weapon build focuses on increasing the recoil control of the gun as much as possible. It is not the fastest build that targets mobility, but it makes the RAPP H a stable weapon in Warzone 2.

The Season 1 Reloaded update introduced new weapon balance changes that shifted the meta. Players tend to use the most buffed weapons to secure an advantage over their enemies and covet victory for themselves. This approach can overshadow other guns in the class that can pack the same lethal potential as the top weapons.

This concludes with the most efficient RAPP H weapon build that can be equipped in Activision’s latest Battle Royale. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

