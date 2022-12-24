Best Warzone 2 loadout for Sakin MG 38 in Season 1 Reloaded

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch has arrived with several changes. The update introduced some buffs and nerfs, as well as the much-anticipated Chimera assault rifle, along with improved weapon statistics. Some of these changes have the potential to change the current meta.

LMGs are currently dominating long-range combat. So players looking for a weapon to use against adversaries from a distance might want to consider the Sakin MG38. This gun can shoot targets from far away with precision and minimal recoil. It also offers high TTK (time to kill) values. The following section will discuss the ideal Sakin MG 38 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

Sakin MG 38 is a decent LMG in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Best Sakin MG 38 Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Twitter/@warsZ)

Sakin MG 38 has found its place in the current meta. It offers a moderate rate of fire and a big magazine that allows gamers to take on large groups of enemies at once. However, it lacks mobility and users may find it difficult to move around the battlefield quickly with this LGM, leaving them vulnerable to enemies.

Nonetheless, with the right configuration, the weapon's performance can be improved, allowing gamers to participate in medium to long-range combat with ease. Players are recommended to use the following attachments:

Muzzle : ZLR Talon 5

: ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: 20" Bruen Silver Series

20" Bruen Silver Series Optics: SZ SRO-7

SZ SRO-7 Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior Grip

Bruen Warrior Grip Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap

The Sakin MG 38's preferred muzzle attachment is the ZLR Talon 5, which can be unlocked by upgrading the TAQ-M to level 22. It increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control. Moreover, it also suppresses sound to keep the user from being detected.

ZLR Talon 5 Muzzle Tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Twitter/@warsZ)

20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel can be unlocked by upgrading the Sakin MG 38 to level 12. It facilitates stability and precision, as well as an enhanced damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy. But all this comes at the expense of ADS/movement speed and handling.

20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Twitter/@WarsZ)

SZ SRO-7 optic can be unlocked either by upgrading Fennec 45 to level 4 or M16 to 11. It provides users with a clear vision and no-frills design but increases the ADS speed. This item is ideal for Sakin MG 38, but players are recommended to use optics as per their preference and comfort.

SZ SRO-7 optic tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Twitter/@WarsZ)

The Bruen Warrior Grip can be unlocked by upgrading the Sakin MG 38 to level 12. This particular underbarrel will provide a comfortable side grip, which will enhance the gun's stability, recoil control, and accuracy. The only downfall is that it reduces the gun's mobility and handling speed.

Bruen Warrior Grip underbarrel tuning (Image via Twitter/@WarsZ)

Lastly, the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap will get unlocked when Sakin MG 38 reaches level 3. This attachment contains a smooth-textured rubber grip tape that makes the gun more useful in fast-paced combat scenarios. It also enhances sprint, ADS, and drawing speeds.

Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Twitter/@WarsZ)

In Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, this is the best build for Sakin MG 38. Players may get this rifle by earning Military Rank 4 in the game.

Poll : 0 votes