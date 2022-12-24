Warzone 2 gunsmith recommendation: 5 best close-range loadouts to use in Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released by Activision as a battle royale title. The game has many combat and movement features that provide players with a realistic battlefield experience.

Players in Warzone 2 often find themselves in the midst of close-quarter combat (CQC). A single misstep in such scenarios can lead to immediate death.

With the right weapons on hand, players will not only escape such situations unscathed, but they will also secure a few kills of their own.

Listed below are five of the most effective weapons that can be used at close range in Warzone 2.

Note: This is not a ranked list. The choices reflect the opinions of the author and may be different for every individual.

The Kastov-74u, Chimera, and 3 other great close-range weapons and their ideal loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

1) Vaznev 9k

The Vaznev 9k is an SMG that is part of the Kastovia platform of weapons. It boasts heavy damage output and a modest fire rate.

With the right choice of attachments, players can capitalize on the Vaznev 9k's strengths and mow down multiple enemies at close range.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Barrel: KAS-1 381mm

KAS-1 381mm Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

This weapon build focuses on increasing the agility, damage range, and accuracy of the Vaznev 9k. However, it comes at the cost of recoil control.

2) Kastov-74u

The Kastov-74u belongs to the Assault Rifle category and hails from the Kastovia platform of weapons. Its fire rate is low, but it is adept at delivering critical hits to enemies.

With the right attachments, it can become a deadly force to use against enemy operators in close quarters.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: BR 209 Barrel

BR 209 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Magazine: 45 Round Magazine

45 Round Magazine Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

This weapon build focuses on increasing the damage, accuracy, damage range, and handling of the Kastov 74u in Warzone 2.

3) Fennec 45

The Fennec 45 is an SMG that is part of the Fennec platform of weapons. It has an absurdly high fire rate.

With the right attachments, players can use this weapon as a lethal secondary to take down enemies in close vicinity.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

This weapon build focuses on increasing the accuracy, damage range, and handling of the Fennec 45.

4) Chimera

The Chimera is an Assault Rifle from the Bruen Ops platform of weapons. It features an integrated suppressor. The weapon is a new addition to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

With the right attachments, players can utilize the Chimera to quickly eradicate close-quarter threats.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: 6.5” EXF Vorpal

6.5” EXF Vorpal Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

This weapon build focuses on increasing the damage range, accuracy, and handling of the Chimera assault rifle.

5) Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub is an SMG that belongs to the Lachmann & Meer platform of weapons. It is one of the best choices for close-range and medium-range engagements.

With the right attachments, the Lachmann Sub can become a reliable partner in challenging gunfights.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

Barrel: FTAC M-Sub 12”

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

Magazine: 40-Round Mag

Rear Grip: Lachman TCG-10

This weapon build focuses on increasing the Lachmann Sub's damage, range, and recoil control in Warzone 2.

