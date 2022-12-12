Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are the latest additions to the Call of Duty series as campaign multiplayer and Battle Royale titles, respectively. The publisher initially launched Modern Warfare 2 in two editions - Standard Edition and Vault Edition, giving players access to multiple operators and weapon skins.

The various choices Activision offers regarding in-game cosmetics are some of the game's most attractive features. The publisher has released multiple bundles since the game was released and made available through the in-game store. Some weapon skins and characters are also released tied to an objective, which rewards the players with specific playable operators.

Modern Warfare 2 unlocking Chimera Assault Rifle

A total of ten weapon classes are shared between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 through a common platform that organizes the entire arsenal for the games. The collection of weapons skyrocketed with the release of Warzone 2 and the inaugural season that brought along a new Battle Pass.

Various in-game cosmetics and weapons were introduced through the Battle Pass that can be purchased through the in-game store. The Chimera Assault Rifle is one of the most recent weapons that will come into both games.

Chimera Assault Rifle

The Chimera Assault Rifle is a great weapon that belongs to the Bruen Ops weapon platform and features a primary weapon capable of stealthy eliminations. With an integrated suppressor and high energy sub-sonic .300 BLK rounds, the weapon excels at covering the tracks and position of the user.

This weapon does not have a tracer, which means that enemy operators cannot visually see where the bullets were fired from on their screens. These make for the perfect weapon to execute tedious sneak attacks on unsuspecting enemies as they leave themselves vulnerable on the battlefield.

Currently, two methods can be used to obtain the Chimera weapon. Here is a list of both the ways that can be used.

Completing the Chimera Assault Rifle challenge

The weapon can also be purchased from the in-game store bundle.

Introducing new weapons is essential in a large multiplayer online game as it provides players with a more fantastic palette of choices. Updates in the future can be expected to balance and tweak different weapons in an attempt to level the playing ground that shifts the meta. Having new weapons to play with can shackle the curiosity of the player base and maintain the addition of new content.

The Season 1 Reloaded update for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is scheduled to launch on December 14 across all supported platforms. The update will introduce many changes to the game and a vast new collection of character skins alongside two brand-new operators.

This concludes with methods of unlocking the Chimera Assault Rifle that players can utilize in Activision's latest titles. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides as we closely follow all the stories around Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

