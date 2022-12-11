Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 received their first season update after Activision launched its latest battle royale title. The launch came with a number of issues and the two games still display in-game bugs, with the developers tending to each of them with utmost priority.

The Season 1 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is set to change some superficial but fundamental features of the game. The upcoming changes also include the introduction of several in-game cosmetics and weapon skin collections that can be earned or purchased from the in-game store.

One of the highlighted features to arrive, however, is “Groups” which is being introduced to enhance the social connectivity of the entire COD community. Activision released key details on how the feature will work and the benefits for the player base.

Let’s take a detailed look at the information provided so far by the publisher about Groups in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Groups coming to Socials

While Modern Warfare 2 offers a single-player campaign, large-scale multiplayer games are often a preferred choice for COD players. Over time, a user's friend list can increase as they continue to add other players who could become their teammates in the future.

Navigating through a jungle of names to find a group of friends can be a challenge as social circles have an interesting way of rapidly expanding in-game. Thus, Activision has waved the green flag for the introduction of a new Groups feature in the social segment of the game.

Groups in Modern Warfare 2

The inclusion of this feature in Modern Warfare 2 will also pass on to Warzone 2 since both titles share a common gaming platform, enabling cross-progression. This feature will be usable in-game after the update releases on December 14 across all supported platforms.

Groups can be accessed from the Socials tab in the home menu, where players can create or find different communities. Here are the officially revealed specifications of what these groups contain and how they can be made:

A single Social Group can contain up to 5000 members.

The groups will have tags as preferences to determine the group type - Battle Royale, DMZ, or Multiplayer.

These groups can have additional descriptions mentioning if the players prefer only skilled players “Veterans Only” or welcome new players with “New Player Friendly” tags.

Players can add Vibes tag for groups which can be anything ranging from out-of-game interests like Gaming, Sports, or Entertainment.

These groups can also contain certain tags which will emphasize the type of games players prefer to play - Competitive or Casual, Active daily or plays only on weekends.

Groups can be affiliated with certain streamers or Call of Duty League teams and provide required descriptions. These groups can be micromanaged with high-tier permissions required to join in.

One of the primary settings for a group will be the language it picks and the privacy settings made by the creator or administrator. Players can browse several groups and find the exact match for their playstyle besides hanging out online with like-minded players.

The Groups feature in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will provide new ways for players to find compatible squad mates. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides as we continue to bring you updates on Activision’s titles.

