Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile will share social connectivity

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will be released soon with the official launch dates just around the corner.

Activision has announced that users will have a redefined fluid experience across the new additions to the franchise. This includes the ability to share the progression of multiple in-game content, with users being able to experience shared social features.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are launching soon, and Warzone Mobile is expected to follow soon after. A shared social platform for these titles will further uplift the Call of Duty ecosphere.

Let`s look into the supposed shared connectivity of Call of Duty and the impact it is capable of.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile`s new era of cross-connectivity

Activision is trying to completely redefine the experience of playing the new Call of Duty games for users across platforms. Integrating social features for all three titles would be a tremendous change and a first-of-its-kind.

Players will be able to have unified text channels across platforms. They will be able to seamlessly connect and converse with others on their mobile devices from PC/console or vice versa. This feature could take squad making to another level.

This will provide easy access to manage the friend list, which would be reflected across all of the user's devices, like a win-win scenario.

Players will be able to add new people to their Call of Duty social circle through Warzone Mobile on the go. They can opt not to play the mobile version, and instead use it as a means to manage their socials and stay in touch with others.

Although mobile devices will not be in cross-play with PC/consoles, players can still reach out to others from their social circle who are using Android or iOS devices. This would be a great chance to keep in touch without being bound to use a specific device only.

For this to be a synchronous experience, Activision will most likely require a unique account for a single user across platforms. A single login for all titles will ensure shared connectivity and cross-progression.

Activision may use account linking to bind multiple accounts of players across platforms together to create an ecosystem. This method seems less likely considering there is an easier way by making it a requirement for users to create a single login account for all platforms.

Introducing new features into a game or a series is bound to have some quirks. A quality-of-life change that would connect players regardless of their devices seems like a step forward in the right direction.

