How to tune weapons in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has taken customization to even greater heights. From unique attachments to letting players tune guns, the game has it all. The number of customization options that the Gunsmith system in MW2 offers makes each and every weapon feel unique.

To tune a gun, you will have to max out its level. This means that you will have to keep using it until you can no longer increase the weapon's level. Only then will the option to tune it become available. You can learn more about how the feature works below.

How does weapon tuning work in Modern Warfare 2?

This tuning feature can be used to fine-tune the attributes of each and every attachment in the game, thereby allowing you to build a weapon exactly how you want it to behave.

Whenever you click on the Tuning option, you'll see two sliders, one on the X-axis and the other on Y. Using these, you will be able to choose between two specific attributes on either slider. For example, the options for the Edge-37 Grip in Modern Warfare 2 are:

Recoil Stabilization and ADS Speed on the Y-axis.

Aim Walking Speed and Aim Idle Stability on the X-axis.

If you move the Y-axis slider towards Recoil Stabilization, you will experience more stability while firing the weapon, and its recoil will be under control for the most part. However, this will take a toll on the speed at which you can aim down sights.

Similarly, when it comes to the X-axis, you will have to choose between Aim Walking Speed and Aim Idle Stability. Moving the slider towards one will result in losing out points on the other. This will allow you to decide how much you want to trade one attribute for another in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Here are the steps that you will need to follow to tune rifles, SMGs, and more in the game:

You will have to first select a weapon that you want to tune.

If it's at its max level, you can get to tuning the gun right away. If not, you will have to use the weapon till its max level has been reached.

Once that's done, you will have to head over to Gunsmith and select the attachments you want to use with your weapons.

Once you're done selecting the attachments, a small button that says "Tune" should appear under each attachment.

When you click on Tune, you will be taken to a new page that has a graph with the aforementioned X-axis and Y-axis sliders.

You can adjust these sliders according to your preferences and then head over to the Gun Range to try them out.

It's recommended that you adjust the sliders for each Modern Warfare 2 attachment one by one to have an easier time understanding how the gun will perform.

