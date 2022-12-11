Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded: How to unlock Klaus Fisker Operator

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are the latest additions to the Call of Duty series and have quickly gained popularity. Both titles saw successful launches alongside the release of the inaugural season that introduced new in-game items.

The publisher has officially released information through the Call of Duty blog about what the community can expect from the upcoming Season 1 Reloaded update for both titles. This patch is scheduled to be released on December 14 globally.

There are multiple attractive skins and weapon cosmetics in both games that have seen a lot of love from the community, and the developers will be adding two brand-new playable Operators, along with a few festive decorations for some of the upcoming cosmetics, with the update. Read on to find out how to unlock the Klaus Fisker Operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Getting Klaus Fisker in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty developers have been known to release in-game cosmetics and limited-time game modes to celebrate certain global holidays. The upcoming Operator will feature a design that is going to instantly click with the playerbase. Klaus Fisker can be considered a premium character as he also comes gift-wrapped in a beautiful festive in-game cosmetic.

All cosmetic enthusiasts in the Call of Duty community can get their hands on this Operator by purchasing the Klaus Operator Bundle in the in-game store after the update.

The price for the upcoming store bundle was not mentioned in the official Call of Duty blog, which leads us to believe that more information will be released as the update nears its launch date.

Klaus Fisker: Who is he?

Klaus Fisker has been given a compelling backstory in an attempt to add more depth to his character in Modern Warfare 2. He belongs to Denmark’s Elite Special Forces, which implies his skills in combat are top-notch and highly lethal.

Klaus is considered a living legend among several Operators, which might be attributed to his scotopic vision, which acts almost like natural night vision and allows him to see in the dark better than most people without having to use any tactical gear. It is said that he made it through a mile in absolute darkness even before he was old enough to read books.

He established his position in different stories and legends after a mission that took place on the Urzikstan border, where he carried a wounded fellow soldier 18 miles to save his life. Later, he revealed that he'd managed to do so, courtesy of the lessons that his father had taught him and a large reserve of chocolate that the soldier had carried.

This concludes this guide on how to unlock the Klaus Fisker Operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and the best weapon build guides that players can utilize to dominate the competition in both games.

