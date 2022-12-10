Modern Warfare 2's stat loss prevention system is currently not working

It has been almost two months since the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but players are still finding new bugs in the game that are ruining the experience. Infinity Ward is transparent with their communication about all the issues with the title, but the list only keeps getting longer as another frustrating glitch has come to light.

Call of Duty has always had a system in place that protects players' statistics by not counting a game's loss as a loss when the player joins mid-way. Currently, this system in Modern Warfare 2 is busted and counts all wins and losses, even if someone joins in the middle of the match.

Evidence shows Modern Warfare 2's stat loss prevention system is broken

Modern Warfare 2 recently received an update that allows players to go through their combat records including K/D ratio, W/L ratio, and best guns. The same feature is set to arrive in Warzone 2 on December 14 as well.

A Reddit user tested this feature by recording their loss count before joining a match mid-way and checking it once the game is over, after a defeat.

Unfortunately, their loss count increased, even after the message that said "Stat loss prevented - Joined in progress." This is dysfunctional and skews the statistics of players who take their W/L ratio seriously.

This feature works to even out both sides as sometimes someone may simply leave a multiplayer game in Modern Warfare 2. Hence, matchmaking finds another person of similar skill and adds them to the team with lesser players in the ongoing match.

In this case, after the game gets over, the "Defeat" screen has a text underneath that says "Stat loss prevented - Joined in progress," which ensures the loss is not counted. This has been part of the franchise for many games and has worked fairly well without any problems.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard



We'll continue to update this board as issues are discovered and resolved.



bit.ly/3WlkpRC Keep an eye on issue tracking and updates for #ModernWarfare2 ... Our official Trello board is now live! With the correct link this timeWe'll continue to update this board as issues are discovered and resolved. Keep an eye on issue tracking and updates for #ModernWarfare2... Our official Trello board is now live! With the correct link this time 😅We'll continue to update this board as issues are discovered and resolved. bit.ly/3WlkpRC

This feature is incorporated due to it being unfair to count the loss because the player has not contributed towards it, and similarly, they are not awarded a win either. However, all of their kills and deaths are counted.

Infinity Ward is yet to acknowledge this bug, but the community can expect it to be fixed soon. A major update is due next week when the Season 1 Reloaded will be released, which is expected to make the game run smoother while ironing out a plethora of exploits and issues.

