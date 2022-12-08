To commemorate the start of the football season, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1 have released the Modern Warfare FC Event along with three new exclusive Operator Bundles featuring football's biggest stars. Featuring Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. and France's very own Paul Pogba, he joins the greatest of all time himself, Lionel Messi, with his very own Operator Bundle.

Players can dominate their way into MW2's multiplayer and across Warzone 2.0's Al Mazrah while dressed as the Argentine forward, Lionel Messi, along with his signature weapon blueprints, through the Messi Operator Bundle, available in the store for 2400 COD Points, or roughly $20.

Everything included with the Messi Operator Bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The football season is upon us all, and to celebrate, Activision has launched its limited-time FC content on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 with three new exclusive Operator Bundles that feature Neymar Jr, Paul Pogba, and Lionel Messi. From operator skins and weapon blueprints to vehicle skins and emblems, the operator bundle contains the following items:

Operator Skin: Messi

The Messi Operator Skin in MW2 and Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

The bundle star, Lionel Messi, joins the Call of Duty universe as himself through the Messi Operator Bundle in Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and Warzone 2.0. Wearing a bullet-proof vest and ear protection along with the rest of his military gear, Messi fashions a tactical and combat-ready look with a blue T-shirt underneath, a subtle hint of his Argentinian background.

Weapon Blueprint: Atomic Flea

The Atomic Flea Vaznev-9k blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Players who purchase the Messi Operator Bundle can unlock two exclusive legendary weapon blueprints, one of which is the "Atomic Flea" legendary Vaznev-9k blueprint. Belonging to the Kastovian Weapon Platform, this Vaznev-9k SMG is Phantom Pro-Tuned to provide superior sound suppression, aim-down sight speed, and minimal recoil.

Along with Blue Tracer rounds, the legendary Atomic Flea Vaznev-9k tracer blueprint is equipped with the following attachments:

Muzzle: SA Schalldampfer 99

SA Schalldampfer 99 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: KAS-1 381MM

KAS-1 381MM Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

SZ Lonewolf Optic Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Magazine: 30-Round Mag (9mm Parabellum)

Weapon Blueprint: Blue Thunder

The Blue Thunder FSS Hurricane Blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Along with the Vaznev-9k, the Messi Operator Bundle features yet another SMG tracer blueprint, this time for the FSS Hurricane. Part of the M4 Weapon Platform, the Blue Thunder FSS Hurricane Blueprint is Balanced and Pro-Tuned, providing superior performance, notably regarding precision sight picture, recoil stabilization, and hip-fire accuracy.

Similar to the Atomic Flea, the FSS Hurricane is also equipped with blue tracer rounds along with the following attachments:

Muzzle: XRK Sandstorm

XRK Sandstorm Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16"

FSS Cannonade 16" Optic: Corid Enforcer Optic

Corid Enforcer Optic Stock: Assault-60 Stock Factory

Assault-60 Stock Factory Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 50-Round Mag (5.7x28mm)

Finishing Move: No Firearms Needed

When it comes to Messi, it isn't the operator's muscular arms that players need to be afraid of. Instead, it's his superior leg technique that can eliminate an unsuspecting opponent with ease.

With the 'No Firearms Needed' finishing move, Messi can sneak up on his opponents, whether standing, prone or downed, to execute them brutally. A unique feature of this finisher is that they vary based on the position Messi catches them, providing either of three unique finishing moves.

Vehicle Skin: The Treble

The Treble light tank skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

A fast but mighty operator like Messi needs an equally powerful land vehicle. Called The Treble, this light tank skin is painted with metallic blue paint and red trails, as well as Messi's iconic number 10 printed on the tank's body. The flaming goat printed on the tank's sides makes this vehicle skin even more unique, symbolizing Messi's G.O.A.T status (short for Greatest Of All Time).

Weapon Charm: The Flea 10

The Flea 10 Weapon Charm in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

A bundle isn't complete without additional customization items for your favorite weapons, and with The Flea 10 weapon charm, players can attach this beautiful gun charm that represents Messi's iconic number 10.

Weapon Sticker: Battle Messi

The Battle Messi Weapon Sticker in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Players can attach stickers to their guns and the weapon charm to make them more lively. With the Battle Messi weapon sticker, players can feel like Messi is charging into the heat of the battle along with them.

Player Emblem: Target Acquired

The Target Acquired player emblem in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Finally, to represent Messi's bullseye accuracy in scoring goals or eliminating opponents in Call of Duty, the Target Acquired animated emblem allows you to customize your player card to show your pinpoint precision aim. This quick animated emblem has Messi aiming at his opponent with his weapon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

