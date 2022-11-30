Argentine superstar Lionel Messi debuts in Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with personalized bundle

Lionel Messi became the latest guest character in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The Argentine superstar appears as an in-game operator. This will be an incredible moment for his fans worldwide, who will be able to use the footballer in the game. The bundle has already gone live, and players can acquire it with COD points.

Activision announced its plans to introduce Modern Warfare FC content earlier in November. This is being done to celebrate the FIFA World Cup being held in Qatar and observes a host of themed content in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. There will be a limited-time CODBall event that has seen some interesting leaks.

Plans to introduce three dedicated bundles grabbed the Call of Duty community's eyes. Each bundle features a global football icon as an operator and two blueprints themed around their choice. The first featured Brazilian superstar Neymar while the second incorporated Juventus professional Paul Pogba. Many have been waiting patiently for Lionel Messi, and the football legend has finally arrived.

Run the field with the Messi Operator Bundle, now available in Call of Duty Dribble your way to victoryRun the field with the Messi Operator Bundle, now available in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #ModernWarfare2 Dribble your way to victory ⚽️ 🔥Run the field with the Messi Operator Bundle, now available in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #ModernWarfare2 https://t.co/psB4mVFL9k

The Lionel Messi bundle could be popular in Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 community

Each bundle featuring a footballing superstar is priced at 2400 COD points, and Activision has retained the same structure for the Messi operator bundle. Like the two previous bundles, players will acquire eight items in total. Here's the complete list:

Lionel Messi operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

No Firearms Needed - finishing move.

Atomic Flea - Vaznev-9K

Blue Thunder - FSS Hurricane

The Treble - vehicle skin

The Flea 10 - charm

Battle Messi - sticker

Target Acquired - Emblem

What will attract Call of Duty players will be the operator skin and how realistic it looks in the game. Like others, the operator can be freely used across all game modes.

The two blueprints will be a wonderful addition to anyone's armory, and they come with two weapons that have elicited positive impressions so far. The Atomic Flea blueprint belongs to the Phantom class and could substantially impact the game.

The remaining cosmetics might not directly impact gameplay, but will certainly allow Call of Duty players to stand out in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. The Argentine has been weaving his magic in Qatar, and so can millions of gamers. All of this content comes in one bundle, costing $19.99 worth of COD points.

