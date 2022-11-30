How to purchase UAVs in Warzone 2 from out-of-stock buy stations

Since the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 almost two weeks ago, there have been various exploits that give players an edge in the battle royale. The game is currently filled with bugs and glitches that some are taking advantage of, such as equipping an unlimited gas mask.

Infinity Ward is actively working on fixing the game and continues to release frequent updates, slowly ironing out bugs. Currently, there is one glitch in the game that allows players to purchase the UAV killstreak from a buy station even though it is out of stock.

Infinity Ward has changed various mechanics of the game, including the way buy stations function in Al-Mazrah. Previously, in Warzone 1, players could buy as many UAVs from the center as their money allowed. But in Warzone 2, buy stations are limited to two UAVs each, and it's advantageous for the team that gathers the money and reaches there first.

Those who reach buy stations that have already been used to purchase UAVs by enemies are left with no luck, with the only solution to travel to another center on the map.

However, Infinity Ward has also introduced other ways to find players on the map, albeit on a much smaller scale, such as the inclusion of Portable Radars and UAV towers that can be activated.

Currently, there is a bug in Warzone 2 that allows players to purchase UAVs from buy stations without any stock. To make use of it, follow the steps given below:

If you come across a location that has no UAVs in stock, purchasing up to four armor plates from it will simply put a UAV back in stock. Hence, having up to $5000 in hand is recommended to be able to purchase four armor plates to put a UAV in stock and buy it. You need to keep in mind that after buying four armor plates, the UAV will show "1" in stock. Close the buy menu and enter it again to be able to purchase it. Since the process of purchasing one from an out-of-stock buy station will force you to be stationary for a long time, making you vulnerable to enemies, it is important to ensure that teammates have you covered.

This is a bug in Warzone 2 that is expected to be fixed by Infinity Ward in the near future. To hasten the process of getting an exploit fixed, it has to be widespread in the Call of Duty community for it to be a higher priority for the developers. This is because they have multiple changes to make and glitches to address.

If this exploit does not work, it will be safe to assume that Infinity Ward has fixed it. In such a case, the only way to purchase a UAV will be to travel to a different buy station that has it ready or wait for the said one to refresh its stock.

