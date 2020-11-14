Black Ops Cold War includes finishing moves, giving players a brutal way to end their opponents.

Finishing moves are an instant kill in Black Ops Cold War, just as they are in Warzone and Modern Warfare. Finishing moves differ per operator. Additional finishing moves can even be unlocked. Players simply need to sneak up behind an enemy in Black Ops Cold War and the finishing move will be triggered. It is a surefire way to show off stealth skills and embarrass the opponent. They will be watching their back more closely every life after that.

How to do a finishing move in Black Ops Cold War

Simply walk up behind an opponent in Black Ops Cold War. It can be done sneakily or by just circling behind a bewildered enemy. As long as the other player's back is visible, the finishing move will be available.

Hold the melee button. Instead of butting them with a gun or slashing them with a knife, the finishing move will execute. The in-game view will switch to the third person as the finishing move takes place. Players can watch as their Operator does a swift takedown of the enemy Operator.

The best time to do a finishing move in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Executing a finishing move in Black Ops Cold War is quite a rush. However, it can be just as dangerous as it is exciting. The best time to trigger a finishing move is when an enemy and their team are oblivious. The enemy will have wandered off from the group and is ripe for the picking.

Perks like Tracker and Ninja make it much easier to sneak up from behind someone in Black Ops Cold War. Ninja is a popular perk that makes the player's footsteps silent. Tracker allows players to see enemy footsteps and follow them to their camping spot.

Using these perks and the stealth skills acquired from years of Call of Duty should make for some fun hot mics when the enemy is finished. Black Ops Cold War is sure to come out with more finishers to either purchase or unlock when a Battle Pass goes live.