Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 received tons of love from Activision as it has released a lot of in-game cosmetics, despite its recent launch. Both titles share multiple in-game assets through cross-progression features and a shared platform.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are scheduled to receive their first mid-season update on December 14. This latest patch will also introduce two new operators and character skins that players can obtain and play with in all multiplayer game modes.

The publisher has released numerous skins and characters in its latest titles, making them even more appealing given the attractive new visual changes featured in the game. Let's take a quick look at how players can get their hands on the latest Gaz operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 unlocking Gaz Operator

Nostalgia is one of the strongest weapons that Activision has and this makes their games capable of emotionally binding a player with fictional characters in-game. The storyline that has been going on in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare saga is a long one with immense depth and operator development.

Some of the most notable heroes in the story are Captain Price and Soap, who put everything on the line to protect their motherland and root out the evil from within. Gaz was one of the people who joined hands with this duo and formed a squad to deal with enemies.

Gaz Operator and unlocking criteria

Kyle “Gaz” Garrick sticks with Captain Price and has been his right-hand man for a long time, assisting him in several missions, most notably the attack on Piccadilly Circus in 2019. The character will now join Price, Soap, Ghost, and Farah and feature on the SpecGru side of Operators.

Players can follow the methods listed below to unlock Gaz in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The first method is fairly simple and requires the player to complete the Special Ops Raid called “Atomgrad.” Completing this raid will unlock Gaz and an additional character cosmetic called the “Convoy” Skin.

Players who complete the raid mission and purchase the store bundle with “Aquatic” skin from the in-game shop can obtain Gaz and a bonus cosmetic called the “Grass Ops” skin for the same.

The added benefit of receiving an additional costume can be expected to allure the eyes of many in the community but, at the same time, feel redundant to others. Purchasing the bundle will be purely up to the players and does not stand as a mandatory check to obtain Gaz.

Free characters can be seen as a way to increase the number of players in the upcoming raid missions and to maintain the player count in Modern Warfare 2.

This concludes the method of unlocking Gaz in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides that players can utilize, as we closely follow all the stories around Activision and its latest series.

Poll : 0 votes