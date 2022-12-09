How to get the Warzone 2 Apparition Operator skin

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a good number of Operators, ranging from popular Modern Warfare 2 storyline characters to fan-favorite real-life football players.

Some Operators can be purchased from the store as bundles, while others can be unlocked by grinding out the various challenges available in the game.

There are many amazing skins for Operators in Warzone 2, including Apparition. However, this skin is hard to obtain as players must complete a difficult challenge to unlock it.

The Apparition skin can be unlocked by securing a Nuke in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

The Apparition skin in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 can only be unlocked by securing a Nuke in the battle royale mode.

Getting a nuke in the game is not an easy feat. Before players begin, they first have to win five consecutive battle royale matches.

After achieving the five-game winning streak, players will get a pop-up prompt that reads 'Champion's Quest Available' at the start of their sixth match.

To start this quest, the squad will have to drop in and grab the Champion's Quest contract from one of the locations marked on the Tac map.

The three Elements for the Nuke in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Once the contract has been picked, players and their squad will have to collect three Elements that are marked on the map to start assembling the nuke.

However, they should be aware that possessing these Elements carries severe penalties. These include revealing the holder's location to all the opponents on the map and constant radiation poisoning damage.

Once all three Elements have been collected, the squad will have to wait for the Bomb Site to be revealed. Once the location has been unveiled on the Tac map, the squad must rush to the area and insert all the Elements to arm the Nuke.

All the opponents that are left will get a prompt that the Nuke has been armed, and its location will be pinged on the Tac map. The champion squad that armed the Nuke will now have to hold that location and defend it from any enemy that will come to disable the device.

If the champion squad is able to defend the Nuke for two minutes, the bomb will detonate, and Al-Mazrah will get nuked. This will cause the champion squad to win the match regardless of whether other enemy players are alive on the map.

Rewards for nuking Al-Mazrah in Warzone 2

The developers have assigned substantial rewards to players who manage to nuke Al-Mazrah. In addition to the Apparition Operator skin, players will also get the following items:

Quest Nuke Calling Card

Quest Nuke Emblem

Boom Box Charm

Radioactive Sticker

This is all there is to know about unlocking the Apparition Operator skin for Ranger 1 in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. If a player faces an opponent with this skin, they can be sure that he/she is a formidable enemy who has achieved a legendary feat in the game.

