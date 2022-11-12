Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 gunsmith guide: How to unlock Chimera Assault Rifle

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Activision's magnum opus, was released as a milestone, marking the beginning of a new era for the entire franchise. To ensure gamers never feel like there's a lack of weapons in MW2 or the upcoming release, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, both titles will get four new guns.

Warzone 2.0 is set to be released on November 16 and will bring a lot of new content as well as kick-start season 1. The title will provide gamers with loads of in-game cosmetics, fresh maps, and guns. This is good news for the community, as Modern Warfare 2 has quite a limited arsenal, meaning the inclusions will introduce some variation when it comes to base weapons.

Since there can never be enough guns in COD games, the Chimera Assault Rifle is coming to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, along with three other weapons. Christmas seems to be arriving early this year for the Call of Duty community.

How to unlock Chimera in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Chimera is an upcoming Assault Rifle that will be making its presence known in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, aiding the playerbase in taking down opponents.

This weapon will not be directly free and can only be unlocked by purchasing the store bundle or by completing its dedicated Weapon Unlock Challenge. The nature or requirement of the challenge is currently unknown. However, one may expect it to be disclosed officially as the release time for the first season draws closer.

Chimera Assault Rifle

Chimera is going to be the first Assault Rifle with an integrated suppressor available to players. This weapon also packs "high-energy" but slow .300BLK rounds, making it very effective in close-range fights while keeping the gamer's location hidden from other enemies lurking around.

Now that everything related to the Chimera has been covered, it's worth looking at the list of weapons that the upcoming gun will be added to.

All weapons currently in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 has teased multiple locations that will appear on the massive map of Warzone 2.0, Al Mazrah. MW2 currently has maps that are basically sections of Al Mazrah. Both games are connected and will be receiving four new weapons in the Assault Rifle weapon class: Victus XMR, BAS-P, and M13B.

Here is a list of all the weapons that are currently available in the Assault Rifle category.

Lachmann-556

M4

M16

Kastov-74U

TAQ-56

STB 556

Kastov 762

Kastov 545

Each of these eight guns has the potential to be handy in any situation through the careful selection of various available attachments and the new weapon configuration system. These firearms are ideal for charting unknown territory as they are far more versatile compared to other classes. Fortunately, the list of weapons in MW2 will keep growing as the days go on.

