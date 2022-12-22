The effectiveness of snipers in Warzone 2 has been debated by players and professional content creators for a while now. While many believe that using snipers limits one's potential to dominate games using assault rifles, a relatively smaller group of Call of Duty players insist on using snipers.

Due to their unavoidable low rate of fire and the simultaneous need to land precise shots, players tend to choose other classes of weapons. However, Snipers are useful when scoping out opponents in the vast landscape of Al Mazrah and taking them down from a distance.

Hence, this article discusses the top three sniper rifle loadouts to dominate from long range in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

SIGNAL 50 and two other sniper loadouts to decimate enemies from afar in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

1) SIGNAL 50

SIGNAL 50 Loadout for Warzone 2 (image via Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)

Barrel: 21.5" Fluted Fifty

21.5" Fluted Fifty Optic: Raptor-FVM40

Raptor-FVM40 Stock: SO Inline Stock

SO Inline Stock Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Rear Grip: SA Finesse grip (Unlocks at Signal 50 Lv. 7) / Cronen Blockade Grip (Unlocks at Signal 50 Lv. 22)

SIGNAL 50 has the highest rate of fire among sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 2. However, this takes a toll on its overall damage output, which may require players to land two shots at an opponent's body to take them down.

However, without decent ADS speed, one cannot take advantage of the sniper's high fire rate. To make the most out of this gun on a map like Al Mazrah, tune the optic to max out aim down sight speed and eye position to +0.15 in. Also, tune the stock to do the same and prioritize aiming idle stability.

2) SP-X 80

SP-X 80 Loadout for Warzone 2 (Image via Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Optic: Raptor-FVM40

Fans of the AX 50 from Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare reboot are expected to love this enhanced take on the bolt-action sniper rifle. Unfortunately, there is a lack of barrel attachments that can extend the gun's damage range.

The Nilsound 90 muzzle fits well into the desired outcome of the gun as one can tune it to maximize aim-down sight speed and bullet velocity. Schlager Match Grip can also be tuned to increase the aim-down sight speed of SP-X 80.

3) Victus XMR

Victus XMR loadout for Warzone 2 (Image via Modern Warfare 2)

Muzzle: Bruen Counter-OPS

Bruen Counter-OPS Barrel: Mack 8 21.5 short

Mack 8 21.5 short Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Stock: XRK Rise 50

Call of Duty veterans may find plenty of similarities between L96A1 from Black Ops 1 and Victus XMR. Being one of the most overpowered snipers after the game's launch, the gun was nerfed as soon as content creators started hitting amazing clips.

The Damage range on this loadout is close to perfection, making it effective on a large-scale map like Al Mazrah.

Final thoughts

Sniper rifles give out a particular sense of satisfaction after taking on opponents due to the sheer requirement of skill and patience. Hence, a loyal group of sniper rifle enthusiasts eagerly await more updates.

Warzone 2 is currently at a stage where many players agree that sniping is an unrewarding aspect of the game. However, this can be fixed with upcoming patches and updates.

