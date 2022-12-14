Modern Warfare 2 confirmed to have five season run similar to previous titles

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has now been confirmed to conclude after a five-season run which will be quite similar to the previous Call of Duty Vanguard title. The announcement was made by the game developer Infinity Ward ahead of the Season 1 Reloaded launch later today.

The first season of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 kicked off last month and brought the Battle Pass, DMZ, and new maps to the game.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Grab two of your best squadmates and test your skill, precision, and teamwork against unforgiving forces in this brand-new co-op mode.



More Raid intel on the bit.ly/RaidIntel Introducing Raid Episode 1: Atomgrad ⚛Grab two of your best squadmates and test your skill, precision, and teamwork against unforgiving forces in this brand-new co-op mode.More Raid intel on the #CODBlog Introducing Raid Episode 1: Atomgrad ⚛Grab two of your best squadmates and test your skill, precision, and teamwork against unforgiving forces in this brand-new co-op mode.More Raid intel on the #CODBlog ▶️ bit.ly/RaidIntel https://t.co/goWSNq7Sfy

With the holiday season arriving, Activision is releasing the first mid-season update called Season 1 Reloaded with the first Raid mode of the game as well as several other challenges.

Much to the delight of players, the update will also bring back the classic Shipment map. While anticipation is increasing for the update, it appears the developers have already planned out future seasonal patches for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Modern Warfare 2 will conclude after five seasons before the arrival of a brand new Call of Duty title

TheGamingRevolution @TheGamingRevo3 Infinity Ward confirmed there are only 5 seasons for Modern Warfare II just like Vanguard... Infinity Ward confirmed there are only 5 seasons for Modern Warfare II just like Vanguard...

In several Twitter posts, Infinity Ward confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 will only have five seasons and will conclude its run before a new Call of Duty title arrives, similar to the previous Vanguard game.

Vanguard and Warzone Pacific failed to impress fans, but the current Al-Mazrah map in Warzone 2.0 as well as MW2's multiplayer mode is being received incredibly well. While the old Caldera and Verdansk map is a thing of the past, the long journey across five seasons has been somewhat exhausting for players.

As the developers target more updates in a shorter span of time to keep the game alive, the upcoming Raids system might just engage the player base with the current COD title and will bring new items and features with every update.

Moreover, since Modern Warfare 2 is built to be seamless across Warzone 2.0, DMZ, and its core multiplayer game mode, each of them will receive additional content as updates hit the three playlists.

TheGamingRevolution @TheGamingRevo3 TheGamingRevolution @TheGamingRevo3 @Vondyispog @CodwarfareIntel I doubt they’d have just have one season without them though and from the sounds of the rumors it seems like the year 2 content will be marketed as an entirely separate game with unique seasons @Vondyispog @CodwarfareIntel I doubt they’d have just have one season without them though and from the sounds of the rumors it seems like the year 2 content will be marketed as an entirely separate game with unique seasons I think the rumored "year 2 content" will have unique seasons twitter.com/TheGamingRevo3… I think the rumored "year 2 content" will have unique seasons twitter.com/TheGamingRevo3…

However, some players have speculated that the Year 2 content that was hinted at by the developers will have its own separate seasons and will feature a new game altogether. This means that for the first year up until October 2023, Infinity Ward could release five Seasons (excluding Reloaded updates) with five raids throughout the year and establish a brand new DLC or game update in year two.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded arrives on December 14 at 10 am PT with the first Atomgrad Raid patch across both games. Players will also stand a chance to get free Double XP and Double Weapon XP tokens throughout the weekend until December 19.

Poll : 0 votes