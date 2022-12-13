When does Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded go live? Date and time for all regions

The Season 1 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is on the horizon and promises to offer a lot. In one of the latest posts on the official Call of Duty blog, Activision has provided a brief of the additions expected to come to the game with the update.

The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 mid-season update will host brand new game modes along with the return of the fan-favorite Shipment multiplayer map which will receive a facelift. For those who wish to experience these new additions early, this article provides details of the date and time for when the patch will go live.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded - Date and time revealed

Based on the latest post on the official Call of Duty blog, the Season 1 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will go live on December 14, 2022.

Using the blog post as a reference, the timings in the various regions on which the patch goes online are as follows:

10 am Pacific Time

1 am Eastern Standard Time

6 pm Greenwich Mean Time

7 pm Central European Time

10 pm at Dubai

11.30 pm Indian Standard Time

3 am Japan Standard Time (Dec 15)

4.30 am Australian Central Daylight Time (Dec 15)

To celebrate the first mid-season patch of the new titles, the developers will be organizing an extended Double XP and Double Weapon XP event during the launch. Players can enjoy these rewards from December 15, at 10 am Pacific Time.

PlayStation users, however, will be able to claim their XPs from the moment the update goes live, thanks to the ongoing exclusivity deal between Activision and Sony. The event ends for all platforms at 10 am Pacific Time, on December 19.

What can be expected from the upcoming Season 1 Reloaded patch

The Season 1 Reloaded patch will bring a ton of new content to the titles. When the patch comes to Modern Warfare 2, it will introduce the first episode of Raids in Spec Ops mode. The episode has been named Atomberg and a squad of three players will be needed to complete the challenging Spec Ops mission.

Alongside this, the latest iteration of 'Shipment' will also be added to the roster of multiplayer maps. According to the blog, the map will also get a festive makeover during the Christmas and New Year period.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Grab your ATV, Shock Sticks, and the squad to prepare for battle on a virtual pitch, or feel the intensity of a condensed Battle Royale in these limited-time Playlists



More intel on the bit.ly/WarzoneCup Warzone Cup, Mini Royale available for a limited timeGrab your ATV, Shock Sticks, and the squad to prepare for battle on a virtual pitch, or feel the intensity of a condensed Battle Royale in these limited-time PlaylistsMore intel on the #CODBlog Warzone Cup, Mini Royale available for a limited time ⚽Grab your ATV, Shock Sticks, and the squad to prepare for battle on a virtual pitch, or feel the intensity of a condensed Battle Royale in these limited-time PlaylistsMore intel on the #CODBlog ▶️bit.ly/WarzoneCup https://t.co/2WjK7yvrHD

Warzone 2 will not be left out as new POI content is being added to the DMZ mode along with a new Rocket League-esque limited-time event called Warzone Cup. The game will also see the arrival of two new Operators and a new Assault Rifle. Additionally, new bundles will be included for those who have a taste for premium cosmetic skins.

Poll : 0 votes