What is Warzone Cup in Warzone 2 Season 1 reloaded? Call of Duty's celebration of ongoing FIFA World Cup

The Season 1 Reloaded patch for Warzone 2 will add a lot of new content to the title when it goes live on December 14, 10 am PT. The mid-season update will have tons of new content for players to explore, including a brand-new point of interest (POI) for the new extraction-based game mode called DMZ. Moreover, it'll also present a time-limited event called the Warzone Cup.

The football World Cup craze has reached Warzone 2. In the previous Modern Warfare FC Event, players could guess the results of certain matches in the tournament to get various rewards as well as Operators that have been modeled after famous international footballers. This suggests that nothing is beyond the World Cup's influence.

Warzone Cup will be the last part of the trio of events that have been added to the latest Call of Duty titles in celebration of the ongoing international event. More details on it can be found below.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded will introduce the Warzone Cup to celebrate the FIFA World Cup

Key art of Warzone Cup on the official Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The Season 1 Reloaded update will add Warzone Cup, a game mode that will let players use specially modified ATVs that can release pulses to push a gigantic football into their opponents' goalposts.

The Warzone Cup will take place at Al Easima Field, which is the home ground of one of Al Mazrah’s rival clubs in the league.

Rules of this new limited-time game mode

The gameplay will be quite similar to a popular title called Rocket League. In the Warzone Cup, a team of three players will face a similar squad, and the side that scores five goals or has a higher goal count at the end of five minutes will win the match.

Players will also be able to pick up shock sticks and throw them to stun their opponents to a halt. They will also be able to boost their ATVs to get a quick burst of speed that might help them ram into their opponents' vehicles. Playing this mode while with the new Neymar Jr., Pogba, and Messi Operators will be quite a delightful experience.

Fleek Mag @Fleek_Mag



Se suma a la de NEYMAR y POGBA La SKIN de MESSI ya está disponible en CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE 2.0 y WARZONE 2.0Se suma a la de NEYMAR y POGBA La SKIN de MESSI ya está disponible en CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE 2.0 y WARZONE 2.0 👀🔒Se suma a la de NEYMAR y POGBA https://t.co/d39xXCQiwk

Fans will have to wait for the Season 1 Reloaded patch to go live to finally enjoy this new event. The upcoming update will also introduce Building 21, a new high-tier loot area in DMZ. However, this region also has its own share of dangers and will be teeming with elite-tier AI enemies.

Warzone 2 gamers should know that the developers will host a Double XP and Double Weapon XP event to celebrate the launch of this update. PlayStation users will be able to enjoy this benefit right from the launch of the patch, and other players will take advantage of the XP boost from December 15 at 10 am PT. The Double XP event will end for all players on December 19 at 10 am PT.

Poll : 0 votes