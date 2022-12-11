What to expect from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded : Shipment, Raids, new Operators and a lot more

The Season 1 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is on the horizon, and the upcoming mid-season patch offers a lot to the playerbase.

In one of the latest posts on the official Call of Duty blog, developers have provided a detailed overview of what to expect from the Season 1 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Alongside the usual new operators and weapons, it will also include new game modes, limited-time events, and a lot more for players to explore.

As such, let’s look at the new content that will be a part of the Season 1 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have tons of new elements for the playerbase to enjoy

Episode 1 of Raids is coming with the mid-season patch (Image via Activision)

According to a post on the Call of Duty blog, players will have a lot to chew through in the Season 1 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 that is coming on December 14, 10 a.m. PT.

To celebrate the launch of the latest update, the developers are adding a new Double XP and Double Weapon XP weekend from December 15 at 10 a.m. PT to December 19 at 10 a.m. PT. PlayStation users can enjoy this benefit a day earlier when the patch goes live.

What to expect from Season 1 Reloaded update in Modern Warfare 2

In Modern Warfare 2, the Season 1 Reloaded patch is loaded with tons of new content. From the new iteration of the fan-favorite map Shipment to the new raids mode, the new elements will keep the playerbase engaged for quite some time.

Raids episode 1 - Atomgrad

Following the lore, Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz made a shocking discovery in an underground bunker searching for their missing teammates. Raid's storyline will continue where the Modern Warfare 2 campaign left off. Players must form a three-man squad and complete a tough Spec Ops mission that will test the mettle of even veterans.

To participate in a Raid mission, players will have to acquire a Raid Assignment, which can be obtained using the following methods:

Complete a specific Daily Challenge either in Multiplayer or Special Ops.

Place within the top 20 in any Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale Playlist.

In DMZ, use the final extract helicopter with at least $30,000 in Cash.

Once the Raid Assignment is earned, players and their squads can access the Raid for a week. Successfully completing it will reward players with a brand new operator. Collecting specific pieces of intel during the mission will also award certain cosmetic items that can be used in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Shipment will see a festive overhaul in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

In addition to the Raids, players can also taste the latest iteration of the Shipment map in multiplayer mode. This map will also get a Christmas-themed overhaul from December 21, 2022, lasting till January 4, 2023.

What to expect from Season 1 Reloaded update in Warzone 2

Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

The Season 1 Reloaded update will not neglect Warzone 2. The upcoming patch brings in a new area in the DMZ mode of the title called Building 21. Previously a clandestine biological research facility, this will now be a high-risk area.

Players willing to take the risk will be rewarded with high-tier contraband weapons throughout this building, especially in safe areas that require keycard access.

Warzone Cup in Season 1 Reloaded patch of Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

In addition to this, players will be able to enjoy a first-time-ever limited-time mode event called Warzone Cup. In this event, two teams of three operators will drop in at Al Easima Field and drive a specially equipped pulse ATV that will help them push the massive football into the enemy's goal post.

Players will also be able to collect shock sticks to stall their opponents and boosts to ram the opposition vehicle out of the way. The team that scores five goals or has a higher score at the end of five minutes will win the match.

The Season 1 Reloaded patch will also see the return of the much-awaited Mini Royale matches.

General updates of Season 1 Reloaded

Gaz joins the list of operators in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

In addition to the new events and game modes, players will get their hands on two new operators with the Reloaded update. Sergent Kyle “Gaz” Garrick will be unlocked for players who complete the Atomgrad Spec Ops Raid. This operator can also be obtained from in-game store bundles.

Danish Elite Special Forces operator Klaus Fisker can also be unlocked via the in-game store bundle.

Chimera is a much-awaited assault rifle in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

With the new operators, developers are also adding the much-awaited Chimera assault rifle with the mid-season patch. The blog post describes the weapon:

"With an integrated suppressor and slow, high-energy subsonic .300 BLK rounds, the Chimera is adept at close-quarters combat. Subsonic Ammo hides kill skulls from the enemy team.”

This weapon can be unlocked via a specific challenge or a store bundle.

Groups will add a new dimension to the social features of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The update will also see a new social feature called Groups. Combat Records will also go live for Warzone 2 with the patch. However, it will track the stats after the Season 1 Reloaded update, and the previous stats will not be shown.

This is all that can be expected from the Season 1 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

