All upcoming vehicles in Warzone 2.0 officially revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is Activision's latest take on the battle royale genre, and it also comes with the highly anticipated DMZ mode. With the November 16 launch date of the title being right on the horizon, the developers have just dropped a huge amount of intel on the official Call of Duty blog.

The announcement post contains an impressive amount of information about Warzone 2.0 and Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2. A brief section of the post was dedicated to the vehicle roster for the upcoming title.

Vehicles have played an integral part in the playstyle of Call of Duty: Warzone, and their importance has not diminished in either the battle royale or DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0. This article will dive into the primary modes of transport in the upcoming game.

Warzone 2.0 will feature an impressive roster of ten vehicles

As players may already know, both the battle royal and DMZ modes of Warzone 2.0 will take place on the new map of Al Mazrah. The new map is centered around the lore of Modern Warfare 2, and it is undoubtedly the biggest battle royale map that has ever been introduced in the series.

To navigate such a huge map, having a proper means of transport is almost a necessity, and vehicles will play a much more important role in the playstyle of the game. Unlike its predecessor, Warzone 2.0 will also feature aquatic modes of transport, and operators will be able to quickly navigate around Al Mazrah using the various rivers and waterways that are scattered around the map.

Here's a look at the various transportation options that operators can use to quickly move around in both battle royale and DMZ modes of Warzone 2.0. The list includes vehicles to move around quickly on land or in the air and also boats to navigate the various water bodies on the map.

ATV - Fast, nimble all-terrain vehicle. It can carry three passengers but offers almost no protection from oncoming fire.

UTV - All-terrain, lightweight four-seater vehicle. It offers some minimal protection from enemy fire.

Hatchback - Four-wheeler, four-door civilian hatchback that doesn't have significant protection.

SUV - Standard civilian SUV with a boxy structure. It can also carry four people.

GMC Hummer EV - Heavily armored EV supertruck that performs really well on off-road terrain. It carries four people and offers significant protection against bullets.

Cargo Truck - Large industrial cargo truck with a flatbed. The Warzone 2.0 version of Bertha.

Light Helo - Lightly armored, twin-engine helicopter that is quite nimble in the air and offers quick relocation around the map.

Heavy Chopper - Heavily armored helicopter used in Search and Rescue operations. Despite having a larger health pool, it is quite sluggish and has difficulties in making quick maneuvers.

RHIB - Highly maneuverable tactical boat, but it offers little in terms of protection. The main mode of transport in shallow inland waterways, where heavier boats can't navigate.

Armored Patrol Boat - Heavily reinforced patrol boats that have a mounted .50 caliber heavy machine gun.

RHIB in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

These are all the vehicles that can be used by operators in Warzone 2.0. Apart from the new vehicles that have been added to the game, some of the vehicle mechanics have also seen significant changes. Vehicles now have a fuel meter, and operators will have to refuel them at fuel stations to keep them running.

Driving through a fuel station also repairs all the damage done to the vehicle. However, operators can repair busted tires anywhere on the map by simply interacting with them individually.

This is all the information that is currently available about vehicles in the title. Fans from all over the world will finally be able to experience the game when it goes live at 10 am on November 16.

