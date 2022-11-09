Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 after Activision globally launched its front-running title, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. The upcoming battle royale will arrive with a survival and extraction-based game mode called “DMZ”, short for Demilitarized Zone, on its launch date. Both game modes will take place along an imaginary map named “Al Mazrah” that contains varying topography for players to take advantage of along with new and changed movement mechanics.

Warzone 2.0 is scheduled to release on November 16 but fans can get a glimpse of the game along with its DMZ mode. Multiple content creators will soon gain access to the upcoming titles and stream them on various platforms such as YouTube and Twitch.

Modern Warfare 2 packs an amazing level of realistic detail and stunning visuals which leads the community to believe that Warzone 2.0 is going to be a new and improved experience. Fans can continue reading on for more detailed information on where they can watch the upcoming Battle Royale and join the hype train.

Warzone 2.0 and DMZ gameplay to stream ahead of its launch

Activision understands the importance of showcasing its greatest advancements in online multiplayer platforms to keep the community wondering about the hands-on experience while basking in a real-time reveal of the game itself. This creates a sense of urgency and curiosity among the player base, which booms the player count once the title is released.

Warzone 2.0 is more than just another battle royale and has become a promise that the publishers provide the community with a better and more refined gaming experience. This is one of the primary reasons for selecting a handful of content creators to preview the game while providing the general masses with a sneak peek.

Where to watch

Call of Duty content creators are expected to stream Warzone 2 and DMZ mode gameplay on November 9 at around 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm GMT/ 1:30 am IST. There is no official confirmation of the timing and this is merely an estimate based on what some streamers have revealed after being invited to play the unreleased title.

These streams are expected to be hosted primarily on Twitch and YouTube, where fans can head over to the Warzone 2.0 category or search with the game name to find all the respective streams.

Invited players

FaZe Swagg ☢️ @Swagg Excited to announce that I’ve been invited to Infinity Ward to get early hands-on with DMZ and Warzone 2 ahead of its launch.



There has been no official announcement that the publishers will host their own stream so far and hence, fans will have to tune in to the livestream of the invited players who will be showcasing both Warzone 2.0 and DMZ mode.

Here are some streamers that have been selected for early access to watch out for.

Swagg

Repullze

Nadia

CouRage

bbreadman

Claraatwork

HusKerrs

ModernWarzone

Myth

LVNDMARK

JERICHO

Starting with the Escape of Tarkov veterans like DrLupo to top Warzone streamers like Swagg, there will be a number of content creators taking the first step on the battlefield of Al Mazrah.

Curious members of the Call of Duty community can check out the official Activision handles on Twitter to receive the latest announcements and follow Sportskeeda for a complete breakdown of the latest news.

