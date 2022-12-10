Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was released a few weeks before Activision launched its latest Battle Royale Warzone 2. The gap between the two titles was provided for the player base to grind through the multiplayer game modes and level up weapons since they are shared through a common platform.

The publisher will provide a Double XP Event for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, where players can continue to grind the game and be rewarded twice as much XP for their efforts. This event is a great chance for the entire player base to hasten their progression across multiple weapons.

Grinding the game has always been a significant aspect of the Call of Duty series. Higher account levels and weapon ranks can unlock new and useful attachments, guns, and even killstreaks. Players can equip and use these tools to gain the necessary upper hand and secure victories.

Read on for details of the upcoming Double XP Event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to receive a Double XP Event

Activision is constantly trying to introduce new changes to provide a smoother gaming experience. With major overhauls in combat, movement, and weapon mechanics, the community needed to take a few breathers before catching up with the current state of Modern Warfare 2.

Hosting double XP events can provide a tremendous boost to players who cannot put in countless hours in the game and are left behind when it comes to the grind race. Such events can also prove to be a great help in leveling up other progression-based systems like the current Battle Pass.

Double XP Event Schedule

This epic new event will be introduced in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 starting on December 15 at 10 am PT/ 11:30 pm IST/ 8 pm CEST and will conclude on December 19 at 10 am PT/ 11:30 pm IST/ 8 pm CEST.

The same is scheduled to start on December 14 at 10 am PT/ 11:30 pm IST/ 8 pm CEST for Playstation users and continue till the next day when the Double XP and Double weapon XP start throughout the entire platform.

Mid-season update

Task Force 141's Gaz joins the operator roster, and a holiday favorite is bringing some festive fear to the battlefield this winter.



Learn more in the bit.ly/GazKlausOperat… Ring the slay bells, Klaus is coming to townTask Force 141's Gaz joins the operator roster, and a holiday favorite is bringing some festive fear to the battlefield this winter.Learn more in the #CODBlog Ring the slay bells, Klaus is coming to town 🎅Task Force 141's Gaz joins the operator roster, and a holiday favorite is bringing some festive fear to the battlefield this winter. Learn more in the #CODBlog 👉bit.ly/GazKlausOperat… https://t.co/DHp12b4MTa

Activision is bringing in the first mid-season update in the inaugural season of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The Season 1 Reloaded update will be released for all supported platforms on December 14 at 10 am PT/ 11:30 pm IST/ 8 pm CEST.

The publisher will provide the upcoming XP event as an extended launch weekend and give the community a chance to make up and compete with fully stacked weapons and equipment. The event is expected to begin shortly after the patch goes live for all the platforms and gaming clients globally.

The availability of several in-game cosmetics and multiplayer game modes makes both titles a great fit for many players with different interests. This concludes with the details of the Double XP Event that players can enjoy. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates as we follow Activision closely.

