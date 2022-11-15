Is PS+ necessary for gamers to play Warzone 2 on PlayStation platform?

Wondering whether a PS Plus subscription is necessary to enjoy the upcoming Activision experience, Warzone 2? Due to the swift-approaching launch, fans are trying to gather every bit of information regarding the much-awaited sequel's inevitable requirements.

With the sequel's launch right around the corner, Warzone fans worldwide are gearing up to jump onto the vast map of Al Mazrah at the first chance they get. The new battle royale title, which represents the modern Call of Duty era, is set to be available on November 16 across major platforms.

All PlayStation Plus plans include the "online multiplayer" feature, which is mandatory to experience multiplayer modes in many games. Warzone 2 is a free-to-play competitive experience, as announced by Activision. However, the majority of the game's fun is based on teaming up and playing with friends, which brings readers to the question of whether they will require PlayStation's premium subscription for the multiplayer experience.

PS+ subscribers will receive extra benefits in Call of Duty Warzone 2

In the absence of Activision's official confirmation, one can only speculate on the role of PS+ in Warzone 2 on PlayStation. That said, players will most probably not require a PS+ subscription to experience the sequel's multiplayer features.

PS+ subscribers will receive extra benefits though. A PS+ member can grab the Season 01 Combat Pack, which is exclusively available for Warzone 2 on PlayStation, for free. The pack, which is a tribute to Oni, will include the following items:

"Oni Tactical” Operator Skin for Oni “Oni Revenger” SMG “Oni Oracle” Pistol Weapon Blueprints “Sony Oni” Calling Card “Welcome Death” Sticker “Fractal Demon” Emblem “Demon Fang” Charm

One will also be able to use the aforementioned items in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, which was released on October 28 for major platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PC, and consoles.

There are three PS+ tiers: Essential, Extra, and Deluxe. All tiers support online multiplayer, monthly games, and exclusive discounts. Premium PlayStation games require a PS+ subscription to be able to offer a multiplayer experience.

That said, free-to-play multiplayer games like Apex Legends and Fortnite don't require a PS+ subscription. Likewise, Warzone 2 isn't expected to demand a PS+ subscription for teaming up either.

Warzone 2 will be available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms in a day's time. Readers can choose to pre-load the game files from Battle.net, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Marketplace, or download the game at launch. Pre-loading now will save you time and let you play the game right after the launch.

The never-before-seen Warzone experience will bring a bunch of new features to the iconic battleground. Alongside the brand-new map, the Warzone sequel will host the much-anticipated open-world DMZ mode (based on Escape From Tarkov), AI combatants, aquatic combat, third-person playlists, and much more.

Warzone 2 shares a fully-integrated universe with Modern Warfare 2, which is the best-selling title in the franchise's iconic Modern Warfare series. As a result, both games will share popular features, including the new Gun Smith 2.0, weaponry, operators, and more. Alongside the launch of the new battle royale title, Modern Warfare 2 will also welcome its Season 1 content on November 16.

