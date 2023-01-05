The Season 2 update for Warzone 2 is expected to drop in February 2023 and introduce a new set of skins. Some skins can be earned by completing objectives, while others remain exclusively in the in-game store. Every seasonal update brings in something new and shifts the weapons meta slightly, with developers introducing balance changes to level the playing field.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is a large online multiplayer game that brings in a few changes with every update. Seasonal and mid-season updates are regarded as major updates as they introduce new in-game assets, weapons, operator cosmetics, and even maps.

Warzone 2 Season 2 expected release details

Activision released Warzone 2 as its latest Battle Royale title with a limited list of guns to choose from. The first seasonal update was released alongside the game and expanded the arsenal of weapons with the introduction of a new Battle Pass. Previous trends have enabled the community to expect at least one new weapon and an operator skin.

Season 2 expected date and time

The second seasonal update for Warzone 2 will reportedly be released on February 1. Following past scheduling plans of Activision, this major update is expected to go live at 10:00 am PT/ 11:00 pm IST/ 6:00 pm GMT.

There have been no official announcements regarding the conclusion of the current Battle Pass. This could imply that the current Battle Pass will expire on the very day when Season 2 is released.

New weapons

Dataminers have been successful at snooping around and have reportedly found elements that point towards the direction of two new weapons. One of the weapons might be the Crossbow, which has made its debut in past titles and campaign mode.

The second weapon might be a semi-automatic shotgun called Vepr-12. Its arrival also remains questionable but was suggested after players briefly found unreleased muzzles in private lobbies, one of which matched the Vepr-12.

Ronin Operator

A similar artwork showcased a familiar face that seasoned Call of Duty players recognized as Ronin. If the reported leaks prove true, we can expect this operator to be the main character released for the Season 2 update.

Expected map details

A fan-favorite and classic map, Castle might be entering the active map pool in the game with the Season 2 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The map was originally created by Treyarch and featured a magnificent Japanese-themed fortress.

A leaked key art has reportedly driven the entire player base to believe that this map will return to almost all the multiplayer game modes.

However, all the information discussed in this article cannot be confirmed as the publisher has not officially addressed any of the upcoming content. The collection of new in-game assets can only be confirmed after official announcements.

Players can keep an eye out for the official Twitter pages of Activision and Infinity Ward for the most up-to-date posts.

