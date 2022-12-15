Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brings new quality of life changes to the game

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is the latest addition to the Call of Duty series, and has drawn conflicting opinions from the franchise's massive fan base. While some fans have expressed admiration, others seem to dislike various aspects of the latest title.

After the game's release, Activision kicked off Season 1 Reloaded with fresh in-game content and updates. The recently released patch notes include various bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements across Warzone 2. The new content is supposed to further enhance the gaming experience.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest quality-of-life changes to the game:

New quality-of-life changes in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Quality-of-life updates are the latest topic of discussion within the Warzone 2 fan community. The term "quality-of-life" refers to subtle in-game changes that can drastically affect any title's gameplay and experience. For example, adding a new sound that will notify team members of an incoming bomb might decrease the need for continuous lookouts on a tedious game interface.

The developers at Activision have just launched a set of quality-of-life updates this December, and many things have been addressed. These updates include elements of the alert mechanism, time outside the playable zone, ammunition, Ground Loot, and Buy Stations. It all affects the entire gameplay experience in one way or another.

The developers have increased the maximum time allowed outside the playable area to 10 seconds, allowing just enough time for players to get back into action. Previously, there were only on-screen indications, but fans will now be notified by a sound alert if a player has been revived nearby.

Warzone 2 ammunition has also seen a sneaky yet impressive update; dropped weapons will also result in them dropping their ammunition. It can later be automatically looted by other players if they have a partial stack of the same ammunition type and walk over it. This significantly boosts the in-game action during intense battles where every clip and bullet matters.

There are further improvements to ground loot priority, and the interaction with the desired items has become easier. Additionally, items purchased through Buy Stations will spawn spread throughout the area rather than stack up on each other for easier interaction and faster picking. This decreases the filtering of items to pick and drop, and also the chance of getting ambushed while selecting your drop.

Last but not least, there is another update with the notification sound in Warzone 2. Now, whenever a member of the Gulag has eliminated an opponent or been eliminated in battle, a sound will be played to notify the Squad of the result.

The aforementioned quality-of-life updates were made on December 14, a month after the game's release. Players also received Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch, along with Warzone 2's new content. Several new updates and bug fixes were also made to the Modern Warfare 2 game, with changes to events, vehicles, new guns, field updates, equipment, and attachments.

