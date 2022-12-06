Published by Activision, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a new battle royale first-person shooter packed with a host of new features and stunning visuals. The publisher has waved the green flag for multiple fundamental changes in the game from its prequel, not all of which are largely supported by the community.

Developer Infinity Ward has completely overhauled the looting mechanics of Warzone 2 by introducing a more pick-and-equip system that has become an unexpected challenge for players. This is an unforeseen circumstance that is occurring as opposed to what it was aimed to do - moderately slow the game down for all players.

The reaction to the loot mechanics is not all that positive as fans have begun voicing their opinions on Reddit, while other players have chimed in and cited recent issues they have been facing as a result of these “realistic” changes.

Read on for an expanded discussion of the community’s opinion on the loot mechanics in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 looting mechanics becomes possible death trap

It is not unusual for game developers to introduce new changes that could ruin the overall gameplay experience for the player base. Warzone 2 seems to have followed the road less traveled while introducing a new looting system and the community seems to have had enough.

A Redditor who goes by the social tag Immediate-Power-71 made a public post on the CODWarzone Sub-Reddit raising their concern about the difficulty in the looting system in Warzone 2. They came up with an apt suggestion that might help solve the current cluttered loot experience by either placing everything inside the backpack categorically or all on the ground.

Another Redditor and Warzone 2 player with the social tag TheHaptic put up a post, directly pointing out the inaccuracy of the current looting system. The inability of players to pick up the loot they want by simply pointing the crosshairs at it and then pressing the pick keybind has gotten more players killed than in active gunfights.

Other players followed up the thread and stated that some of the issues that the community is facing in Activision's new battle royale title existed in Warzone as well, but were eventually fixed. Fans have come up with multiple reasons as to how such basic errors can occur and also pointed out why it is important for developers to thoroughly experience the games that they build.

Some Warzone 2 players, including Paaraadox, have provided meaningful insight by saying that the game was released earlier than planned. Such a rushed approach can result in cutting corners to meet the delivery deadlines and launch a rather unrefined title.

A percentage of players support the looting mechanics that exist in Player Unknown's Battle Ground (PUBG), which works in a similar manner. The difference, though, is that users need to drag and drop loot based on the character's proximity to the ground loot. Some fans also continue to debate over the fact that it would be difficult to recreate such a system and make it viable for the latest Warzone title.

The threads on Reddit are filled with frantic comments and responses as the debate continues. Some fans have suggested forsaking the entire looting system and returning it back to the system implemented in Warzone.

This concludes our overview of the Call of Duty community's reaction to the recent in-game looting issues that have surfaced. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates as we continue to bring you more updates.

