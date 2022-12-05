Activision’s latest addition to the battle royale genre, Call of Duty: Warzone 2, features a new playable map packed with varying topographical elements. The richness that has been introduced in the game's visuals along with the realistic combat changes have quickly elevated it in terms of popularity.

Field upgrades are part of the day-to-day combat experience in Warzone 2 and can either make or break the goal of securing victory. Each of these field upgrades provides a specific tool that can protect players from imminent threats in various situations.

The developers recently removed two of the most used field upgrades in Activision’s Battle Royale - Dead Silence and Battle Rage - after a few in-game issues surfaced. This new development has thrown the community into a frenzy as the issue was addressed without any details being announced.

Warzone 2 Dead Silence and Battle Rage removed

Raven Software @RavenSoftware We have temporarily disabled Battle Rage and Dead Silence in-game while we investigate an issue.



In a series of events, Dead Silence and Battle Rage were swiftly removed from the newest Battle Royale after a set of issues emerged that might have created unforeseen setbacks. The developers have acknowledged the removal and highlighted that there are issues without providing further context.

The official Tweet provided the entire community with a link that leads to an independent and private Trello page displaying all the issues identified, addressed, and patched. This level of transparency by the publisher is a welcome move as it gives players a clear picture of the changes made to the game.

Various chunks of players believe Dead Silence should not exist in a massively multiplayer battle royale mode as it sours the overall experience. This points to the intensity of the game as it focuses on strategy and intel more than going all gung-ho.

The presence of such a field upgrade that can erase the presence of a player feels unfair to many as they see this as a permanent change.

The effects of Dead Silence are lethal, which is why the developers introduced High Alert in an attempt to counter it. Meanwhile, Battle Rage continues to be a field upgrade preferred by many players as it offers the extra boost needed to take on multiple enemy teams in a hot zone.

The severity of excluding these two field upgrades has not completely broken the current state of Warzone 2 but has been observed to have adverse effects on a few players. The aggressive and push playstyle might need toning down to a diluted form until the issues are patched permanently and reimplemented in the game.

Of the various archetypes of field upgrades, Dead Silence and Battle Rage belong to the Aggressive class. The correct utilization of these field upgrades can quickly turn the tides in Warzone 2 gunfights, resulting in a player’s survival and even winning.

