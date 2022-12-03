How to obtain Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Eth.3n Operator skin in Season 1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 feature an extensive collection of Operators for players to choose from as their virtual avatars in the game. From the usual default mil-sim characters to famous ones from the franchise's lore, fans have a lot of options to choose from.

One such cosmetic item that has recently been added to Modern Warfare 2 is E3N from Call of Duty: Infinity Warfare.

However, unlike some of the visual treats that can be obtained by completing certain unlock challenges, the memorable humanoid robot of the Call of Duty series is a premium item and players will have to spend some of their COD points to get their hands on it.

The Eth.3n bundle can be purchased from the store in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

E3N or Ethan has been added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as a skin for the Operator, Gus. To get their hands on this cosmetic, players will have to buy the Eth.3n bundle from the in-game store by spending 2,400 COD points. This is equivalent to spending around $19.99 of real-life currency.

However, spending so many COD points will not only unlock the Eth.3n skin for Gus, but will also allow players to get their hands on the following cosmetic items:

M4 Flatline Assault Rifle blueprint

Fennec 45 Karmic Prime SMG blueprint

.50 GS CTRL+Z Handgun blueprint

Carrion Vehicle Skin

Quartermaster Weapon Charm

EDI Weapon Sticker

First Fight Loading Screen

Infinite Emblem

Along with the Eth.3n Operator skin for Gus, players will also be able to obtain the Flatline blueprint for the M4 Assault Rifle, Karmic Prime blueprint for Fennec 45 SMG, and CTRL+Z blueprint for the .50GS handgun.

In addition to these three weapon blueprints, they will also unlock the Carrion skin for RHIB, the Quartermaster weapon charm, EDI weapon sticker, First Flight loading screen, and the Infinite emblem by buying the Eth.3n cosmetic bundle.

How to buy the Eth.3n bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

To buy the Eth.3n cosmetic bundle in the game, you will have to complete the following steps:

Launch Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2. Navigate to the Store after the game has launched. You will find the Infinite Warfighters Eth.3n bundle in the Featured section. Buy the bundle for 2,400 COD Points.

Some lore about E3N in Call of Duty series

E3N (Enhanced Tactical Humanoid 3rd Revision) was first introduced in the Call of Duty series in the campaign mode of Infinite Warfare. He was designed to be a one-of-a-kind robot soldier that was capable of human responses and emotions. As such, he was much more advanced than the standard C6 robots.

One of the most memorable moments that has caused E3N to still be remembered in the heart of the Call of Duty fans is his self sacrifice during the assault on SetDef's orbital shipyard.

Near the end of the campaign mission, E3N self-destructed himself to release the clamps of the SDF Destroyer. This allowed Salter's crew to destroy the shipyard, crippling the SetDef fleet and forcing them to end the war.

This heroic act of E3N is something that has engraved him in the hearts of all the players who have completed the Infinite Warfare campaign.

