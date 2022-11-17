Call of Duty Warzone 2 was recently released on a global scale after which fans can finally get their hands on Activision’s latest Battle Royale title and experience its gameplay. The developers have introduced multiple new features that can also be considered a complete overhaul of some of the most basic things that players were used to in Warzone, its predecessor.

Season 1 for the game and the first Battle Pass will be shared across the game platform and will have cross-progression enabled. Along with major changes in movement and combat mechanics, developers have also indulged themselves to bring about a more realistic pace to looting while on Al Mazrah.

There is a lot of debate around this new looting mechanism and the impact that it entails as a result of directly affecting the pace of Warzone 2. Fans can continue to read below and find a detailed discussion on the new backpack and storage system specific to Warzone 2’s DMZ mode.

Warzone 2 DMZ mode introduces new looting system

DMZ game mode was released alongside Warzone 2 to provide players with a survival game mode that involves a more tactical and strategic approach to complete missions rather than resorting to a Rambo playstyle. DMZ stands for Demilitarized Zone and introduces the map of Al Mazrah from a fresh perspective while portraying Call of Duty’s version of Escape from Tarkov.

Players are required to scour and collect supplies from the map where they can find meds and weapons alike. Storing all these items is important as the game mode has a death penalty that causes the collectibles to drop and be lost forever.

Looting

Certain items can be carried in the loadout itself while other miscellaneous supplies are stored in the backpack. Here is a list of all the items that can be carried along in the loadout.

Two weapons along with the maximum amount of ammo

Two equipment pieces - lethal and tactical

One Field Upgrade and a Killstreak

Armor Plates and a Gas Mask for survival

All the other loot that is gathered while playing Warzone 2’s DMZ mode such as Cash, additional ammo, weapons and equipment, and valuables automatically go in the backpack.

If the item is within a container like a medical supply case, a dead Operator’s backpack, or a weapon cache, players must select items one at a time from the container and pick them to place within the backpack.

They can also carry around extra loadout items like a Heartbeat Sensor and use it for AI-controlled areas like strongholds or places where they suspect enemy operators camp and hold. Similarly, weapons can also be stored and swapped out as and when required for different battle situations.

Storage of items

Anything that a player acquires from a DMZ match will be stored in the storage after they successfully exfil from the map. They can access this loot in the pre-game lobby and in between matches to utilize the different items that they have collected throughout the mode.

This is a great incentive for players as everyone tries to gather the best supplies from each match and complete missions to safely extract them from the map for the next match.

This concludes the looting system for Warzone 2’s DMZ game mode and how it affects the missions as well as items carrying over. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates and the best guides for both Warzone 2 and DMZ mode.

