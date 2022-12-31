Activision released Call of Duty: Warzone 2 as a Battle Royale title in the first-person shooter genre. The 2022 offering features a wide variety of weapons as well as a large and open map with varying topographical elements like high-rise buildings and vast barren lands.

A weapon Platform is a new system in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It acts as a family of guns, through which you have to progress to unlock various firearms in that family. Weapon Platforms go beyond any specific class of guns. However, a hierarchy is present even in such tight-knit groups.

These differences arise mainly due to the base stats of a weapon and affect various properties like its damage output, effective range, accuracy, and even handling. Bruen Bullpup Platform is home to three Warzone 2 weapons. Here is a ranked list of them.

Note: The list below solely reflects the author's opinion, and its contents are subjective.

Warzone 2 Bruen Bullpup weapon family ranked

Both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 share a total of ten weapon classes that constitute their entire collection of guns. The guns in these classes hail from different platforms and can be modified using the advanced Gunsmith system. Bruen Bullpup is one of the many weapon families in the game and has different unlock criteria for each of its members.

3) MX-9

The MX-9 is an SMG variant from the Bruen Bullpup platform of weapons. It uses a different receiver attachment that provides a higher fire rate but also makes the gun subsequently weaker for long-range gunfights.

The MX-9 can be unlocked by getting the STB 556 to weapon level 13. The gun utilizes many common attachments that can be employed to build a loadout and capitalize on its strengths.

2) HCR 56

The HCR 56 is a light machine gun variant from the Bruen Bullpup family of weapons. It is a high-power offering that can be easily used to discourage distant enemies from closing in. As a versatile weapon, it can be used in medium and long-range skirmishes.

The HCR 56 can be unlocked in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 by reaching weapon level 20 on the STB 556. The progression system available for this machine gun provides assorted attachments as well.

1) STB 556

The STB 556 belongs to the assault rifle weapon class and boasts a competitive fire rate alongside a massive damage output. This is the most effective weapon in the entire Bruen Bullpup family, as it can be customized by players to be used in almost any situation.

The base stats of the gun offer high accuracy and damage range, along with considerably better handling. Its hip-fire accuracy and recoil control can be taken advantage of on the vast battlefield as well.

The most recent Season 1 Reloaded update shifted the meta. The listed weapons here can change depending on the latest buffs and nerfs that upcoming updates might introduce.

This concludes the ranked list of all the Bruen Bullpup Platform of weapons in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

