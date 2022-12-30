Best Warzone 2 loadout for HCR 56 in Season 1 Reloaded

With Warzone 2 season 1 reloaded being widely played, finding the best weapon to dominate the game might seem difficult. The developers have also been pushing constant updates, which affect the meta shift in Warzone 2.

The game offers a variety of weapons that cater to diverse playstyles. Developers have ensured that they have something for everyone. The following section dives into an assault rifle/LMG (Light Machine Gun) that will help you control the mid to long-range fight.

The HCR 56 is one of the best long-range weapons in Warzone 2 right now

In the previous iteration, this weapon was categorized as a submachine gun and was known as the AUG. However, the new Gunsmith 2.0 system comes under the Bruen Bullpup Platform in the weapon tree.

This time, the HCR 56 version is a strong LMG that can also be used as an assault rifle hybrid. The gun is effective in mid-to-long-range battles, and with its high-capacity magazine, you'll never run out of bullets quickly.

Here are the best possible attachments for the HCR 56 in Warzone Season 1 reloaded.

Barrel: Bruen Turaco 686mm

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Optic: VLK 4.0

Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

A key attachment to the build is the Bruen Turaco 686mm Barrel. It adds more damage range and bullet velocity, increasing the gun's longer-range output. Furthermore, with its integrated silencer, you do not need any muzzle to be that silent killer in the game.

The Commando Foregrip Underbarrel will help you with the massive gun recoil, making your shots easier to hit. However, the underbarrel takes away some of the weapon's mobility, so it is not your typical run-and-shoot build.

To keep the weapon's stability intact, you must use the Stip-40 Rear Grip. It also adds some recoil control, which is very effective for a long-range build like this.

The weapon comes with a 60-round default magazine. Hence, you do not need to worry about running out of bullets easily. If you are in a squad, it is one of the best weapons in Warzone 2 to support your teammates from afar.

The VLK LZR 7mw Laser adds some significant accuracy to the weapon. The base build for the gun might be challenging to operate. However, with all the attachments, it becomes a beast in Warzone 2.

Finally, the VLK 4.0 Optic is another key attachment to your long-range build. With its 4x default zoom, you can easily track your opponent from a distance and hit shots without significant difficulties.

While using the HCR 56 as your primary weapon, remember that it is not helpful at close-range. Hence, you should have an SMG (Submachine Gun) as your secondary weapon to switch and demolish your opponents immediately.

