Will Warzone 2 feature a ranked mode? Reasons and possibilities explored

Warzone players have been asking for a ranked mode for the longest time. With the latest iteration of the title going strong, the same query has come to the surface again.

SBMM (Skill-Based Matchmaking) has been a large part of the controversy within the community. While some might say it is essential to maintain the quality of the gameplay, for others, it can also be irritating. With SBMM being a feature in Warzone 2, players would surely like to experience a ranked mode with SBMM's proper usage.

Everything we know about Warzone 2's ranked mode so far

Introducing a ranked mode to a game is essential as it gives players a purpose to go to the top of the leaderboard and grind more. With Warzone 2 already applying SBMM to the game, sometimes the matchmaking can get tricky.

With each match, players might face more vigorous opponents with the feature enabled, and you surely don't want to sweat all the time if you hop in for some casual fun.

With an adequately ranked mode system, players can choose their purpose in the game and play the modes accordingly. The initial developer Infinity Ward and the current developers Raven Software have not officially declared anything about the ranked mode. However, during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15, Infinity Ward's Director of Communications Stephanie Snowden stated,

“We’ve been listening to the conversations in the community, specifically about small maps, RICOCHET anti-cheat, Ranked Play, and beyond.”

Some insiders have also leaked information about the ranked mode multiple times. According to famous Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope, the test for the ranked mode will be first introduced in the current Warzone to ensure everything is correct.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL The developers also re-confirmed Ranked Play for Warzone is in the works to allow to high skilled players to have a mode to really engage with while also keeping the low skilled players interested in the casual/normal modes. Full interview (@ 3:45:00): twitch.tv/videos/1434266… The developers also re-confirmed Ranked Play for Warzone is in the works to allow to high skilled players to have a mode to really engage with while also keeping the low skilled players interested in the casual/normal modes. Full interview (@ 3:45:00): twitch.tv/videos/1434266… https://t.co/D5pfUGOR9y

Furthermore, streamer and content creator Tyler "TeeP" Polchow had an interview with the game's Creative Lead Josh Bridge. He stated that they are seriously thinking about the ranked mode and are trying to do everything right.

As the details regarding the ranked mode are sparse, it is unclear when it will get introduced in the game. However, with all the leaks and information coming to the surface, fans can speculate that it will arrive in Warzone 2 early next year.

Warzone 2's Season 1 reload update was supposed to bring the leaderboard system. It got postponed for some unknown reason. It could also be a possibility that the developers want to implement the ranked mode and the leaderboard altogether. However, it is a far-fetched idea, and everything is subject to change.

Hence, anyone waiting for the ranked mode to come needs to hold onto the hope a bit longer until Activision officially announces anything regarding it. Another thing that can be expected is that if the developers implement a ranked mode for Warzone 2, the same will happen with Modern Warfare 2, and that would be great news for fans who love multiplayer.

